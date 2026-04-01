University Periodontal Associates Introduces Expert Leadership In Advanced Gum Care In Houston

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 30, 2026 6:31 am - University Periodontal Associates spotlights Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo, delivering specialized periodontal care and advanced treatment solutions to patients across Houston, TX.

Houston, TX – March 25, 2026 - University Periodontal Associates announces the introduction of its distinguished periodontal specialist, Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo, further strengthening its commitment to delivering advanced gum care and dental implant solutions in the Houston community.

As awareness around gum health continues to grow, the need for specialized periodontal care has become increasingly important. University Periodontal Associates is addressing this need by offering focused, high-quality treatment designed to prevent, diagnose, and manage complex gum conditions. Patients searching for a trusted periodontist in Houston will find a practice dedicated to precision, innovation, and patient-centered care.

Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo brings extensive experience in periodontics, with a clinical focus on treating gum disease, performing dental implant procedures, and restoring oral health through minimally invasive techniques. Known for a meticulous approach and commitment to continuing education, Dr. Di Matteo integrates modern technology with evidence-based practices to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

Periodontal health plays a critical role in overall well-being. Conditions such as gum disease, if left untreated, can lead to tooth loss and have been linked to broader health concerns. University Periodontal Associates emphasizes early detection and proactive care, helping patients maintain not only healthy smiles but also improved overall health.

Under the expertise of Dr. Di Matteo, the practice offers a comprehensive range of periodontal services, including scaling and root planing, gum grafting, bone regeneration, and dental implant placement. Each treatment plan is carefully tailored to the individual, ensuring that patients receive care aligned with their specific needs and long-term goals.

Located in Houston, TX, the practice serves a diverse and growing population, providing accessible care in a welcoming and professional environment. The team prioritizes patient comfort and education, ensuring that individuals feel informed and confident throughout their treatment journey. For those seeking a reliable periodontist in Houston, the practice offers a blend of advanced clinical capabilities and compassionate care.

In addition to clinical excellence, University Periodontal Associates is committed to fostering strong relationships within the local community. By focusing on trust, transparency, and consistent communication, the practice has built a reputation as a dependable resource for specialized dental care in Houston.

The introduction of Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo reflects the practice's ongoing dedication to advancing periodontal health through expertise and innovation. As demand for specialized dental services continues to rise, University Periodontal Associates remains at the forefront, providing solutions that enhance both oral health and quality of life.