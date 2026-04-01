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Hindu Society Should Come Forward For 100% Voting In West Bengal: Vishva Hindu Parishad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, April 1, 2026: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) today stated that the sacred land of Bengal, enriched by revered saints, sages, and revolutionaries, must now be freed from the clutches of anti-Hindu and anti-national elements. The organization's Central General Secretary, Shri Milind Parande, said that the Hindu society must now unite and come forward for 100% voting to ensure the prosperity of the state and the re-establishment and protection of Hindu values.
He further stated that VHP is running thousands of service initiatives across the country, including Bengal, in the fields of education, healthcare, and employment. In the past few months, thousands of awareness programs for de-addiction have been conducted nationwide, in which lakhs of youth have taken pledges to give up addictions. Alongside the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, VHP workers are actively engaged in cow protection and conservation, as well as in promoting social harmony.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that Bengal has been the birthplace and karmabhoomi of many revolutionaries such as Khudiram Bose, Batukeshwar Dutt, Jatin Das, and Subhas Chandra Bose; social reformers like Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Raja Ram Mohan Roy; and great saints such as Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda. The land has also produced great women like Matangini Hazra, Pritilata Waddedar, Kalpana Dutt, and Neera Arya, and is the birthplace of the great poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who composed the timeless“Vande Mataram.”
During the Bengal Partition movement, the tragedy of India's Partition, and the creation of Bangladesh, the Hindu society of this region played a significant role. For centuries, the Hindu community here has faced oppression and terror from Muslim invaders, British colonial forces, and Naxalites, yet it has stood firm against all of them.
Whether it is Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, or Durga Puja, the current state government allegedly does not grant permission to celebrate them initially, and even if permission is granted by the courts, devotees often face stone-pelting and attacks. During this year's Ram Navami as well, attacks were reported in districts like Murshidabad, Purulia, and Birbhum. In previous years, such incidents occurred at many more places and were even more severe. However, the decisions of the State High Court in such adverse circumstances have been commendable.
The VHP General Secretary also said that, unfortunately, even today the peace-loving Hindu society of West Bengal is facing several attacks and anti-national conspiracies. Incidents such as attacks on Hindu festivals, processions, temples, idols, homes, shops, and other business establishments, along with issues like“love jihad,”“land jihad,” conversions, cow slaughter, cross-border cattle smuggling, illegal Bangladeshi infiltration, and demographic imbalance, continue to challenge the Hindu community across the state. He alleged that those in power are deeply engaged in appeasement politics. The issue of infiltration has not only strained resources but also posed a threat to internal security.
Shri Parande said that to address these challenges, the festival of democracy-elections-is approaching soon, providing an opportunity for the people of the state to elect a pro-Hindu government. This, he said, would enable people to celebrate Bengali culture, traditions, festivals, and national events freely and without fear.
Appealing to the Hindu society of the state, he urged that all eligible voters ensure their names are included in the electoral rolls during the SIR process and participate fearlessly in 100% voting in favor of Hindu interests.“Hindu interest is national interest, and it harms no one,” he added.
He further stated that VHP is running thousands of service initiatives across the country, including Bengal, in the fields of education, healthcare, and employment. In the past few months, thousands of awareness programs for de-addiction have been conducted nationwide, in which lakhs of youth have taken pledges to give up addictions. Alongside the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, VHP workers are actively engaged in cow protection and conservation, as well as in promoting social harmony.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that Bengal has been the birthplace and karmabhoomi of many revolutionaries such as Khudiram Bose, Batukeshwar Dutt, Jatin Das, and Subhas Chandra Bose; social reformers like Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Raja Ram Mohan Roy; and great saints such as Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda. The land has also produced great women like Matangini Hazra, Pritilata Waddedar, Kalpana Dutt, and Neera Arya, and is the birthplace of the great poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who composed the timeless“Vande Mataram.”
During the Bengal Partition movement, the tragedy of India's Partition, and the creation of Bangladesh, the Hindu society of this region played a significant role. For centuries, the Hindu community here has faced oppression and terror from Muslim invaders, British colonial forces, and Naxalites, yet it has stood firm against all of them.
Whether it is Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, or Durga Puja, the current state government allegedly does not grant permission to celebrate them initially, and even if permission is granted by the courts, devotees often face stone-pelting and attacks. During this year's Ram Navami as well, attacks were reported in districts like Murshidabad, Purulia, and Birbhum. In previous years, such incidents occurred at many more places and were even more severe. However, the decisions of the State High Court in such adverse circumstances have been commendable.
The VHP General Secretary also said that, unfortunately, even today the peace-loving Hindu society of West Bengal is facing several attacks and anti-national conspiracies. Incidents such as attacks on Hindu festivals, processions, temples, idols, homes, shops, and other business establishments, along with issues like“love jihad,”“land jihad,” conversions, cow slaughter, cross-border cattle smuggling, illegal Bangladeshi infiltration, and demographic imbalance, continue to challenge the Hindu community across the state. He alleged that those in power are deeply engaged in appeasement politics. The issue of infiltration has not only strained resources but also posed a threat to internal security.
Shri Parande said that to address these challenges, the festival of democracy-elections-is approaching soon, providing an opportunity for the people of the state to elect a pro-Hindu government. This, he said, would enable people to celebrate Bengali culture, traditions, festivals, and national events freely and without fear.
Appealing to the Hindu society of the state, he urged that all eligible voters ensure their names are included in the electoral rolls during the SIR process and participate fearlessly in 100% voting in favor of Hindu interests.“Hindu interest is national interest, and it harms no one,” he added.
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