Lendingpad Sales Professional Jon Mullinix, CMB, AMP Named A 2026 Housingwire Rising Star

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LendingPad is proud to announce that Jon Mullinix, CMB, AMP, Senior Account Executive, has been recognized by HousingWire as a 2026 Rising Star. This prestigious award celebrates standout professionals under the age of 40 who are driving innovation across the mortgage and real estate sectors.

The award highlights Mullinix as a key influencer within the LendingPad organization and his dedication to advancing the mortgage technology landscape.

“We are incredibly proud of Jon's achievement,” said Wes Yuan, CEO at LendingPad.“Jon doesn't just meet sales targets, he elevates our entire team through a relentless focus on client experience. This award confirms what we see every day, Jon is a transformative leader who is elevating the standard of service in the mortgage technology space.”

Mullinix's record-breaking performance at LendingPad is rooted in a deliberate, relationship-first approach to sales. While many in the industry prioritize metrics above all else, Mullinix attributes his growth to this foundational habit that allows him to better serve the modern lender.

“I am incredibly honored to represent LendingPad as a HousingWire Rising Star,” said Jon Mullinix.“I've always felt that this is a people-driven business, and the best part of my work is getting to know our clients and hearing their stories. It's rewarding to be part of a team that really values those connections as much as I do.”

This recognition by HousingWire highlights Mullinix's trajectory as a key influencer in the modern housing market and a dedicated advocate for homeowners.

For more information on the HousingWire Rising Star awards and to see the full list of winners, visit .



About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern, cloud-based loan origination system (LOS) designed to streamline the mortgage process for brokers, bankers, and credit unions. Built by mortgage professionals, LendingPad's innovative solutions prioritize real-time collaboration, efficiency, and a seamless user experience. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, LendingPad is committed to providing the tools necessary for lenders to thrive in a digital-first market. Learn more at .