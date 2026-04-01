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Indiana Father Of 2 One Of 467 Hoosiers Who Selflessly Chose To Be An Organ, Tissue Donor And Save Lives In 2025
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Matt Cosand suffered a cerebral aneurysm nearly nine months ago. At just 37 – married with children ages 8 and 3 – he'd never recover.
Cosand chose to be an organ donor when he was 16, reaffirming his decision over the years. In his death, he saved four lives. His heart restored the vibrancy of a woman in her 20s. His liver allowed a man in his 40s to thrive. And his lungs made it possible for a man in his 50s to breathe freely again. With his tissue donations, Cosand healed others, including a 14-year-old boy overcoming a wrestling injury.
His father, Mark, retired just three weeks before his son's death and imagined his newfound freedom would involve spending more time with his son and his family. He'd help with childcare, run everyday errands for them, attend school and sports functions, having family dinners and so much more.
“I'm getting to do all those things. Except Matt – he's just not physically here now,” Mark said.“But he's with his wife and children. He's with me. And he's definitely with those who live on because of his gifts.”
April is National Donate Life Month, a time to recognize the selfless decisions of people like Cosand who saved and healed lives by being an organ and tissue donor.
“In Matt's final act, he provided hope for others,” said Indiana Donor Network President and CEO Kellie Tremain.“The gift of life is the greatest gift anyone can give. Donation is proof that compassion outlives us and can be a new beginning for others.”
In 2025, Indiana Donor Network saved 1,214 lives through the recovery of 1,379 organ donations for transplantation from 467 Indiana donors. The organization also recovered 15,734 tissues to help save and heal lives and restore sight from 1,558 Hoosier donors.
Nearly 109,000 U.S. residents are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, including more than 1,400 Hoosiers. Every day, however, 17 Americans die because the organ they needed did not become available in time.
One organ donor can save eight lives. One tissue donor can help heal more than 75 people. One cornea donor can restore sight to two people.
Through awareness, advocacy and education, Hoosiers are encouraged this month to sign up to be organ and tissue donors. Despite age or medical history, anyone can sign up to be a donor. There are five ways Hoosiers can say“yes” to becoming a donor. They can sign up:
–Online at DonateLifeIndiana.
–While conducting business at their local Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch.
–When they apply online for a hunting, fishing or trapping license through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
–When applying for a professional license to work in the state of Indiana through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.
–Through the Health app on their iPhone or iPad.
More than 4.5 million Hoosiers have signed up to be organ, tissue and cornea donors while the Donate Life community nationally has registered more than 170 million Americans to be donors.
Cosand chose to be an organ donor when he was 16, reaffirming his decision over the years. In his death, he saved four lives. His heart restored the vibrancy of a woman in her 20s. His liver allowed a man in his 40s to thrive. And his lungs made it possible for a man in his 50s to breathe freely again. With his tissue donations, Cosand healed others, including a 14-year-old boy overcoming a wrestling injury.
His father, Mark, retired just three weeks before his son's death and imagined his newfound freedom would involve spending more time with his son and his family. He'd help with childcare, run everyday errands for them, attend school and sports functions, having family dinners and so much more.
“I'm getting to do all those things. Except Matt – he's just not physically here now,” Mark said.“But he's with his wife and children. He's with me. And he's definitely with those who live on because of his gifts.”
April is National Donate Life Month, a time to recognize the selfless decisions of people like Cosand who saved and healed lives by being an organ and tissue donor.
“In Matt's final act, he provided hope for others,” said Indiana Donor Network President and CEO Kellie Tremain.“The gift of life is the greatest gift anyone can give. Donation is proof that compassion outlives us and can be a new beginning for others.”
In 2025, Indiana Donor Network saved 1,214 lives through the recovery of 1,379 organ donations for transplantation from 467 Indiana donors. The organization also recovered 15,734 tissues to help save and heal lives and restore sight from 1,558 Hoosier donors.
Nearly 109,000 U.S. residents are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, including more than 1,400 Hoosiers. Every day, however, 17 Americans die because the organ they needed did not become available in time.
One organ donor can save eight lives. One tissue donor can help heal more than 75 people. One cornea donor can restore sight to two people.
Through awareness, advocacy and education, Hoosiers are encouraged this month to sign up to be organ and tissue donors. Despite age or medical history, anyone can sign up to be a donor. There are five ways Hoosiers can say“yes” to becoming a donor. They can sign up:
–Online at DonateLifeIndiana.
–While conducting business at their local Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch.
–When they apply online for a hunting, fishing or trapping license through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
–When applying for a professional license to work in the state of Indiana through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.
–Through the Health app on their iPhone or iPad.
More than 4.5 million Hoosiers have signed up to be organ, tissue and cornea donors while the Donate Life community nationally has registered more than 170 million Americans to be donors.
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