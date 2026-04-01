ICAO Condemns Iran's Attacks Against The UAE And GCC Countries

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The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has unequivocally condemned unlawful attacks carried out by Iran against the UAE and other Gulf countries.

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A press statement issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the Iranian attacks constitute a direct and serious threat to the safety of international civil aviation in the Middle East.

The decision was taken during the 237th session of the ICAO Council, based on a joint working paper submitted by regional countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

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The ICAO Council condemned attacks carried out by Iran since 28 February 2026, using missiles and drones against GCC countries and Jordan, describing them as a violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) and the UN Charter. The Council stressed that these acts constitute a clear breach of Article 1 of the Chicago Convention, which guarantees the complete and exclusive sovereignty of every state over its airspace.

The Council deplored Iran's illegal use of unmanned aerial systems, which exposed vital international air corridors to catastrophic risk. This situation compelled affected states to take emergency measures, including airspace closures and flight rerouting, to protect passenger safety, resulting in widespread operational disruptions to global air transport.

The ICAO Council also recalled UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects by Iran, including airports, and determined that the attacks constitute a breach of international law.

“The adoption of this decision represents a clear international message affirming the global community's rejection of any violations of airspace sovereignty and reinforces commitment to international law and collective action to address these attacks,” said Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE's Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, stressed that the safety and stability of air operations in the UAE and the region remain a top priority, noting continued coordination to ensure the smooth flow of air traffic in line with the highest safety standards.

Eng. Saeed Al Suwaidi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to ICAO, also affirmed that the adoption of the decision reflects Arab unity and the importance of collective action within the organisation.

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