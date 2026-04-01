Despite War, Iraq Euphoric After Team Qualifies For World Cup

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Music, fireworks and the occasional round of gunfire erupted across Iraq's capital Baghdad early Wednesday after the national team qualified for the World Cup for the first time in decades.

The "Lions of Mesopotamia" secured the country's first World Cup appearance since the 1986 competition in Mexico with a 2-1 win over Bolivia on Tuesday night.

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The build-up to the match had been overshadowed by the outbreak of the Middle East war in late February, when the US and Israel attacked Iran, subsequently dragging Iraq into the conflict.

More than 100 people have been killed in Iraq since the fighting began.

The war was not far from people's minds on Wednesday but supporters still thronged one of Baghdad's main shopping streets to cheer on their team as the sun rose.

"This victory is incredibly precious to us, despite the war raging," Ahmed, 22, told AFP outside a cafe in the central Karrada district.

"The Iraqi people are united across all sects," he said, adding that the win reminded Iraqis of their victory in the 2007 Asian Cup when sectarian violence was at its peak.

Waving Iraqi flags, the busy street was at a standstill as thousands of men stood on cars and trucks to cheer, some reduced to tears.

Street tea sellers, who eke out a meagre living along Baghdad's uneven pavements, yelled "tea for free! Tea for free!" as they succumbed to the euphoria.

"Despite the dire economic situation and the war, our national team won," Ali al-Muhandis told AFP.

"We in Iraq excel in exceptional circumstances," he said, his voice hoarse from shouting.

"We are living through a war that has nothing to do with us, because it's between Iran, America and Israel."

His country has been sucked into the conflict, with attacks targeting both US interests in Iraq and strikes on pro-Iran armed groups in the country.

The war has fractured a period of relative peace that Iraqis were enjoying following decades of violent insecurity.

National holiday

The Iraqi team arrived in Mexico last week after a gruelling three-day journey, with some forced to make portions of the journey overland after Iraq shut down air travel due to the war.

But the squad nonetheless appeared energised as they stormed to victory, with players Ali Al-Hamadi and Aymen Hussein scoring a goal apiece.

State TV showed celebrations across the country and the government congratulated the team. Authorities had promised to pay them bonuses if they won and also announced a two-day holiday after the match.

Iraq will now play in World Cup Group I against France, Senegal and Norway.

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