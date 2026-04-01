UAE Allows College, University Faculty Members To Practise At Health Facilities

The UAE has introduced new health licensing updates to strengthen the healthcare workforce and accelerate access to qualified professionals. Medical faculty members can now practise within healthcare facilities, bringing academic expertise directly into the system.

At the same time, selected nursing and allied health graduates are now exempt from the six-month experience requirement for licensing -enabling faster entry into the workforce.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

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These updates support a more flexible, efficient licensing system while maintaining the highest standards of quality and patient safety.

The decisions are designed to modernize regulatory processes by striking a balance between enabling academic medical talent to contribute directly to the healthcare sector and accelerating the entry of nursing and allied health graduates into the workforce.

Officials said the changes will help maximize the value of human capital while maintaining high standards of care. They also aim to strengthen the link between education and clinical practice, reinforce governance and compliance, and uphold unified licensing standards, supporting a more sustainable workforce and a health sector better prepared for current and future challenges.

The decisions follow a series of coordination meetings between relevant authorities, alongside legal reviews of key legislation, including the laws governing the practice of human medicine and certain health professions, as well as Cabinet Resolution No. 20 of 2017 on unified medical licensing standards.

The review found no legal barrier to faculty members practising clinically, provided they meet qualification and clinical experience requirements and that their academic responsibilities do not conflict with professional practise.

The Higher Committee overseeing the unification of health licencing procedures confirmed that faculty members can be granted professional licences once they meet the required qualifications, experience, and prior licensing conditions.

Teaching hours will also count toward Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements, in line with approved medical education policies - recognizing the value of academic contributions and supporting a culture of continuous learning across the sector.

The exemption from the six-month experience requirement applies to specific roles, including registered nurses, assistant nurses, medical laboratory technicians and technologists, respiratory care technicians, and healthcare assistants.

The decision applies to graduates from within the UAE and abroad. Authorities will also review additional allied health specializations on a case-by-case basis to assess potential exemptions, without compromising the quality of care or patient safety.

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