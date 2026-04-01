UAE Gifts 2 Cars To Employees During Eid Al Fitr 2026 Celebrations

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has awarded two cars to employees, recognising their dedication and hard work in the spirit of Eid Al Fitr 2026.

The initiative, announced as part of the ministry's festive celebrations, aims to honour workers who have demonstrated commitment and excellence in their roles.

The winners were congratulated for their efforts, with officials highlighting the importance of acknowledging contributions that support workplace productivity and growth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The gesture forms part of the UAE's broader efforts to spread joy among workers and foster a sense of appreciation during Eid. By sharing in the celebrations, the ministry seeks to strengthen connections with employees and reinforce a culture of recognition.

The car giveaway not only brought excitement to the recipients but also underscored the UAE's wider focus on celebrating its workforce and promoting happiness across all sectors.

UAE celebrated Eid Al Fitr from March 20-22 this year, amid the ongoing Iranian attacks.

Dubai workers to win cars, gold bars, travel tickets in virtual Eid Al Fitr celebrations Dubai to hold sports events for 20,000 labourers for a week starting on Eid Al Fitr