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UAE Gifts 2 Cars To Employees During Eid Al Fitr 2026 Celebrations

UAE Gifts 2 Cars To Employees During Eid Al Fitr 2026 Celebrations


2026-04-01 02:31:47
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

This initiative is part of Mohre's efforts to bring joy to workers and share in the festive spirit of Eid
    By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay

    The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has awarded two cars to employees, recognising their dedication and hard work in the spirit of Eid Al Fitr 2026.

    The initiative, announced as part of the ministry's festive celebrations, aims to honour workers who have demonstrated commitment and excellence in their roles.

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    The winners were congratulated for their efforts, with officials highlighting the importance of acknowledging contributions that support workplace productivity and growth.

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    The gesture forms part of the UAE's broader efforts to spread joy among workers and foster a sense of appreciation during Eid. By sharing in the celebrations, the ministry seeks to strengthen connections with employees and reinforce a culture of recognition.

    The car giveaway not only brought excitement to the recipients but also underscored the UAE's wider focus on celebrating its workforce and promoting happiness across all sectors.

    UAE celebrated Eid Al Fitr from March 20-22 this year, amid the ongoing Iranian attacks.

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Khaleej Times

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