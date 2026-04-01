Zipline From JLT To JBR? UAE Brands Get Creative With April Fools' Pranks

Imagine being able to skip the traffic and zip-line from JLT to JBR in minutes. That was the exciting - and entirely fictional - proposition from McGettigan's and Bla Bla by McGettigan's this April Fools' Day in Dubai.

The group announced it would introduce a two-way zipline connecting McGettigan's in JLT to its beachfront venue at JBR, creating what they called a "first-of-its-kind experience" allowing guests to travel between the two hotspots in record time.

"The concept brings together convenience and entertainment," the announcement read, "offering a new way to experience Dubai's hospitality scene while connecting a community-driven hub with a beachfront destination".

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The prank drew plenty of engagement from followers who momentarily imagined soaring over Sheikh Zayed Road. It was one of the many brands that put out funny, yet harmless announcements to observe April 1.

Dubai Autodrome played on its famous 24-hour racing event, announcing the inaugural '24 Hours of Camel Racing', sharing a whimsical image of the desert's traditional mode of transport taking over the tarmac. The destination hosts the annual Hankook 24H Dubai endurance race, which is the second largest 24H race grid in the world.

Over at Cheesecake Factory, the brand played on a more emotional nerve. "As of April 1, we will no longer be sharing our famous brown bread," the restaurant declared. "This decision was not made lightly and it is with a heavy heart that we share this news."

The reaction was swift. But before anyone could mourn the loss of those warm, honey-glazed loaves, the punchline landed: 'April Fools'.

Nando's got in on the fun, announcing it was discontinuing its bestselling hanging Espetada dish. A photo showed the iconic serving stand sitting empty. "We feel you. It hurts us too. But all good things must come to an end," the brand wrote, leaving fans momentarily bereft before revealing that it was a prank.

While the pranks drew smiles and social media engagement, authorities issued a timely reminder about the legal boundaries of April Fools' jokes in the UAE. The law makes no distinction between content shared for humour and content that causes harm - both are treated as criminal offences if they incite public opinion, disturb public security, spread panic, or harm public interest. Intent is not a defence, meaning even well-meaning jokes can lead to prosecution if they mislead the public.

Legal experts note that pranks involving fake emergencies, false government announcements or fabricated incidents pose the highest risk, especially when widely shared.

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