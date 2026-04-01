'Misleading Reporting': UAE Denies Shift In Defensive Posture Amid Iran War

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A UAE official has affirmed that the country's position in the ongoin war in the Middle East remains a defensive one that focuses on protecting its sovereignty, its people, and its infrastructure, and reserves its right to self-defence in response to ongoing unlawful and unprovoked attacks from Iran.

In a statement issued by UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Wednesday, a senior UAE official said that recent reporting suggesting a shift in the UAE's position amid the conflict is misleading, he added in a statement.

The regional war is now in its fifth week, with no signs of abating. Air defences in the UAE, as well as in other GCC countries, continue to respond to ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles launched from Iran.

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Hormuz vital artery for the global economy

In further comments, the UAE official reiterated that the country views the Strait of Hormuz as a vital artery for the global economy, through which a significant share of the world's energy supplies and critical goods transit. "There is broad international consensus that freedom of navigation in the Strait must be preserved," he said.

In this context, the UAE remains ready to support collective international efforts aimed at safeguarding maritime security and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of commerce.

However, he stressed that any such engagement would have to be conducted "in full coordination with international partners and in strict adherence to international law".

The UAE underscores that such a strategic waterway cannot be subject to disruption or coercion by any state, particularly in ways that threaten global economic stability and international security.

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