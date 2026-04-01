Suspect Charged After Car Hit Pedestrians In English City

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: A 36-year-old man accused of driving a car into several people on a street in a central English city was remanded in custody Wednesday following his first court appearance.

Sandhu Ponnachan was charged with six counts over the incident in Derby on Saturday night, police announced late Tuesday.

Seven people were injured when a car struck pedestrians around 9:30 pm (2130 GMT) in the city's Friar Gate area.

Ponnachan has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving and possession of "a bladed article", Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement.

Police have not suggested a possible motive.

Ponnachan appeared on Wednesday at the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, where he spoke only to confirm personal details, including his address.

He did not apply for bail. The judge said the case would be referred to the crown court given the seriousness of the charges.

The wounded were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Four have since been discharged, according to police.

When the suspect was arrested, police said he was originally from India, but is a Derby resident who has lived in the UK "for a number of years".

UK police forces have started to release such details in some high-profile cases, after a 2024 Southport mass stabbing targeting children was initially falsely blamed on a supposed immigrant.