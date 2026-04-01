Gold-Silver Mining Stock Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM) Gains On Listing

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a leading investing platform for mining stocks, reports on breaking stock news for Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.(TSXV: AZEM).

Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM ) common shares began trading on the TSX Venture under the symbol AZEM yesterday, March 31, 2026.

The stock closed at $1.4000 (+0.2100 (+17.65%)) with a day's high of $1.50 as gold and silver prices also realized gains.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,533-acre property comprised of patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona, which it holds through its wholly owned subsidiary, AZ Desert Land Holdings Corp. The Eagle Project is centred on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own Core Nickel's land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

Arizona Eagle holds a 100% interest in the Eagle Project located in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Project is anchored by the past-producing gold and silver McCabe Mine, situated on more than 300 acres of private land. Stan West Mining historically invested more than US$35 million (approximately C$110 million in today's dollars) to drill and develop the mine. In 1984, Stan West Mining published a historic estimate of approximately 878,000 ounces of gold and 5 million ounces of silver,1 defined to a depth of approximately 440 meters and open in all directions (see Figure 1).

Over the past two years, Arizona Eagle has expanded its land position to nearly 4,500 acres through staking and acquisitions surrounding the McCabe Mine. During this time the company completed exploration programs focused on geological mapping, surface sampling, helicopter-borne VTEM surveys, and ground-based induced polarization surveys that identified multiple parallel mineralized structures not historically drill tested (see Figure 2).

Figure 1. Eagle Project - Long Section (Historic Estimate)

Figure 2. Eagle Project-Plan Map showing land package and structures.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company initiated a fully funded Phase 1 drill program totaling approximately 4,500 meters. The drill program was designed to confirm the historic resource estimate in addition to potentially expand upon it. The drill program is expected to conclude in June 2026. Core samples from the initial drill holes have been submitted for laboratory analysis with assay results currently pending. A second core drill rig is scheduled to mobilize to the Eagle Project in July 2026 for further drilling

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About Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd.

ACG is a private mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, AZ Desert Land Holdings Corp., ACG holds a 100% interest in the Eagle Project in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Further Information

For further information on Arizona Eagle, please contact:

Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd.

Kevin Reid

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email:...

Also find Arizona Copper and Gold online:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Transaction (including the Name Change, Consolidation and Continuance), the conversion of the Subscription Receipts and the release from escrow of the net proceeds therefrom to the Resulting Issuer, court approval of the Arrangement, the satisfaction of all remaining conditions to completion of the Transaction under the Arrangement Agreement, the expected closing date of the Transaction and the anticipated commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer's common shares on the TSXV. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the parties, including expectations and assumptions concerning (i) ACG, Core Nickel, the Resulting Issuer, and the Transaction, (ii) the timely receipt of all required court and regulatory approvals (as applicable), including the approval of the TSXV, (iii) the satisfaction of remaining closing conditions in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, (iv) changes to anticipated capitalization, (v) if the Transaction is completed, the ability of the Resulting Issuer to execute on the proposed exploration program at the Eagle Project, and (vi) other assumptions and risks described in the Core Nickel Circular.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the parties. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the parties at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither party undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of remaining conditions, including but not limited to, receipt of court approval of the Arrangement and TSXV acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circulars prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Core Nickel or ACG should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

/CO/AEM/

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