Four Leading Spring Tech Fairs Will Take Place In April, Featuring Over 3,700 Exhibitors



HONG KONG, Apr 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will stage four flagship technology fairs this April, including InnoEX, jointly organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of the HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE), Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) (LFSE) and Smart Lighting Expo (SLE), all at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The four major technology fairs bring together over 3,700 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions. InnoEX and the EFSE will be held concurrently from 13 to 16 April, showcasing a wide spectrum of innovation and technology as well as industry applications. The fairs will feature global innovation and technology achievements, cutting-edge electronic products and advanced technology solutions, driving breakthroughs across multiple sectors and offering businesses the latest market developments and collaboration opportunities. The LFSE and the SLE will take place from 20 to 23 April (Monday to Thursday), presenting the latest smart lighting solutions and innovative products. The four fairs are open to industry, investors, trade buyers and users from various sectors, including SMEs, for sourcing and networking opportunities. Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said,“As we enter the peak exhibition season in April, the HKTDC presents four major spring technology fairs, bringing together more than 3,700 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, showcasing Hong Kong's strengths as an international exhibition and convention hub. Proactively aligning with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and supporting the I&T policy outlined in the government's latest Budget, both InnoEX and the EFSE will showcase AI-driven frontier technologies and market-ready applications, as well as a wide array of advanced technologies and cutting-edge electronic products, supporting Hong Kong's development into an international I&T hub. Together with the LFSE and the SLE, these events present advanced technologies and cutting-edge products, fostering business networking and cross-sector collaboration, and continuously leverage Hong Kong's unique advantage as a platform for 'bringing in' and 'going global'.” RoboPark brings together leading robotics companies to foster technology exchange and support global expansion This year's InnoEX, themed“ Innovate. Automate. Elevate”, covers five key areas: AI+, Robotics, the Low-altitude Economy, Property Technology and Retail Technology. A major highlight is“RoboPark”, which makes its debut across both InnoEX and the EFSE and brings together technology companies from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and overseas. The zone showcases more than 100 robots across a wide range of application scenarios, covering“Commercial & Industrial”,“Health & Living”, as well as“Entertainment & Social”. RoboPark features four of the world's top five best-selling humanoid robot manufacturers in 2025[1], namely AgiBot, EngineAI, UBTECH and Unitree. Other exhibitors include DEEP Robotics from“Hangzhou's Six Little Dragons”, four additional companies from“Shenzhen's Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence” including AI2 Robotics, Digit Robotics, LimX Dynamic and PaXini, together with Hong Kong start-ups Rice Robotics and SOTA Robotics. Overseas exhibitors from the United Kingdom, Singapore and more will also participate. Over the four-day exhibition period, some 40 events will be held at RoboPark, including technology demonstrations, application sharing sessions and networking platforms, helping enterprises expand into overseas markets and explore new opportunities. This year's InnoEX further expands its global reach, showcasing exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Macao, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Chinese mainland reinforces its presence with 17 provinces and cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, collectively forming 18 pavilions. These include delegations such as Zhongguancun from Beijing and Xi'an Jiaotong University, which are leveraging Hong Kong as a high-value international platform to showcase the latest technological R&D achievements and expand into overseas markets. In addition, leading Chinese Mainland technology giants, including Huawei International, China Mobile Hong Kong, iFLYTEK, Tencent Cloud International and Lenovo (Hong Kong) will also participate. The exhibition brings together R&D achievements and innovative solutions from the government, industry, academia and research sectors. The Digital Policy Office of the HKSAR Government will once again set up a large-scale“Smart Hong Kong Pavilion”, which will showcase over 100 I&T solutions from over 20 government departments and public organisations as well as award-winning entries by local I&T sector and students from various I&T competitions. The Pavilion this year will be themed“AI+ Hong Kong” and focus on artificial intelligence (AI) application across different domains in Hong Kong, establishing eight exhibit areas namely,“AI+ Public Services”,“AI+ Medical Innovations”,“AI+ Everyday Experience”,“AI+ Robotics Innovations”,“AI+ Mobility Revolution”,“AI+ Safety and Security”,“AI+ Infrastructure Development”, and“AI+ Low-altitude Economy”. InnoEX will, for the first time, co-organise the“Low-Altitude Economy Conference” with the Working Group on Developing the Low-Altitude Economy, bringing together industry experts to analyse policy trends and market potential, and to explore application scenarios and collaboration opportunities in Hong Kong. A dedicated Low-Altitude Economy Zone will also be set up to showcase applications of low-altitude technologies and facilitate industry collaboration. Participating companies include Transcendence, Harmony SkyTech, Damoda, among others. All R&D centres established by the Hong Kong SAR Government will participate in InnoEX this year, including the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) and the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), which officially merged on 1 April, as well as the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM), the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA), and the Microelectronics R&D Institute (MRDI). Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park will also bring more than 40 start-ups to exhibit. The ESFE will focus on AI-driven electronic products across three major areas: Smart Home & Solutions, Health Tech & Gadgets and Pet Intelligence. Around 50 new products will make their debut at the fair, offering buyers a one-stop sourcing platform and insights into the latest trends. The“Startup Zone” remains a key highlight, bringing together over 60 start-ups, including representatives from the Hong Kong Internet of Things, Angel Investment Foundation and Shenzhen InnoX Academy, showcasing innovative products and solutions while fostering collaboration and investment opportunities. The fair will also feature an“ Immersive Experience Zone”, where local I&T companies will present immersive interactive experiences using VR, AR and XR technologies, such as“VR Dragon Boat Experience” and“Smart Tattoo Trial Machine”. InnoEX and the ESFE will jointly host more than 100 events, covering the major themes of the two exhibitions and featuring insights from industry experts and leaders. In the area of AI+, a representative from Deloitte will share perspectives on“human-centric AI” and market developments, while an expert from Google will explore the future of smart home experiences. In the field of retail technology, the seminar“Retail 4.0: Reshaping Consumer Experiences”, co-organised by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, will bring together companies including VISA and Tradelink. In addition, overseas government representatives will also participate and share insights. Among them, the Vice-minister of AI and Digital Development of Kazakhstan will lead a delegation to exhibit and speak, sharing the latest developments and opportunities in the country's low-altitude economy, and offering participants an international perspective. Twin l ighting f airs g ather i ndustry l eaders , “ Light Lab ” m akes i ts d ebut as the h ighlight a ttraction The Smart Lighting Expo and the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) are themed“Go Smart. Live Green” this year, bringing together some 900 exhibitors from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and overseas, with new participants from the Netherlands and Vietnam. The two fairs will gather numerous renowned brands and industry leaders, including Foshan Electrical and Lighting, a lighting provider for the China national football team; OPPLE Lighting, a winner of multiple world-class design awards offering healthy lighting solutions; Shanghai Sansi, which supplies over 60% of the display screens in Times Square, New York; and Absen, an LED display provider featured at the NBA All-Stars Games, the FIFA Qatar World Cup and Qatar Doha World Expo, and a Guinness World Record holder. These companies will showcase the latest lighting products and technologies. This year, the fairs receive strong support from Zhongshan City, which joins as the Special Partner City for both lighting fairs, with the inaugural Zhongshan Guzhen Pavilion and the Zhongshan Henglan Pavilion making their debut at the SLE. Participating exhibitors include“Enterprise Above Designated Size” such as Bairan, Faner, and Zhongqian. The Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association also returns to the SLE for the third consecutive year, presenting the“Intelligent Ecosystem & IoT Supply Chain Zone”, showcasing the latest solutions from well-known brands such as BWEETECH, AIDimming, Darkoo, and TYF, alongside a pavilion from Shenzhen. As for the LFSE, exhibitors include the Xiamen Pavilion, and newly participating Changzhou Zouqu District Pavilion and Zhejiang Pavilion. A brand-new“Light Lab” will debut this year, presenting a range of smart lighting products through scenario-based design and immersive displays. Featured exhibits include products like the solar lantern by Zhongshan Faner Lighting Technology (Lumin Garden), a new series of stadium lighting by Foshan Electrical and Lighting (Lumin Arena), and the hill spotlight series by Shanghai Sansi (Lumin Gallery). This year, the SLE will introduce a new“Smart Commercial Display and Stage Audio-visual Zone”. Industry leader Absen will showcase its latest low-carbon, energy-saving and large-format displays, which adopt innovative technologies to achieve energy savings of over 50%, supporting the outdoor advertising sector in accelerating its green transformation. The“Hall of Aurora”, a signature highlight of the LFSE, is also not to be missed. A series of events will be held during the fairs, including the“Smart Lighting Solution Forum” at the SLE and the“Asian Lighting Forum” at the LFSE, fostering industry exchange. The Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week), driven by the ITIB and the HKTDC, will feature a series of major I&T events. In addition to InnoEX, the EFSE, and the SLE, BIT Week highlights include the 3rd Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference, organised by the Hong Kong Alumni Association of Beijing Universities, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, which focuses on internet technologies and applications, and the International Academicians Hong Kong Forum as a BIT Week event for the first time, featuring the dual themes of“Artificial Intelligence and Ageing” and“Artificial Intelligence and Education”. In addition, during the exhibition period, the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, hosted by the World Internet Conference (WIC) and organised by the HKSAR Government and co-organised by the ITIB, will take place concurrently from 13 to 14 April. Focusing on innovation and technology in the Asia-Pacific region, the summit will promote global digital innovation and technological exchange, create synergy with BIT Week events, and further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a regional digital hub and an international I&T centre. [1] Source: Omdia Market Radar: General-purpose Embodied Intelligent Robots, 2026, published on 8 January 2026. Photo download: Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC (centre), Daniel Cheung, the Acting Commissioner for Digital Policy of the HKSAR Government (right), and Steve Chuang, Chairman of the Electronics/ Electrical Appliances Industries Advisory Committee of the HKTDC (left), attend today's press conference to introduce the highlights of InnoEX, EFSE , LFSE and SLE. Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, introduces the newly launched “RoboPark” robotics zone. The robots, developed by EngineAI, are capable of flipping and rolling within a confined space and previously featured in a performance at the closing ceremony of the National Games. InnoEX exhibitor Transcendence presents an integrated drone solution for the low-altitude economy, incorporating AI, LiDAR and other advanced technologies. It is capable of performing a range of specialised tasks such as leak detection and curtain-wall cleaning, providing efficient and intelligent low-altitude operational services for the construction engineering sector. Exhibitor PetSuper introduces its new LitterGo Smart Litter Box, integrating multiple intelligent features including automatic cleaning, self-sealing waste bags, auto litter refilling, and deodorising and sterilising, effectively addressing common issues among pet owners. LFSE exhibitor M7 is a complete 48V micro track lighting system designed for diverse architectural applications. With an ultra-compact 7 mm profile, it delivers minimalist aesthetics and integrates seamlessly into modern spaces. LFSE exhibitor GA MOTOR presents its“Classic Bloom Chandelier,” crafted using 3D-printing technology to precisely recreate the natural textures and layered details of flower petals. The design received the Patent Innovation Design Award in 2025. SLE exhibitor Absen showcases its KLCOB V2 Series. Enhanced with a unique black polymer coating, the KLCOB V2 Series presents a uniformly deep black for an immersive visual depth. Leveraging advanced flip chip and HBB common cathode technologies, the KLCOB V2 remains cool under pressure, providing a seamless and vibrant visual experience effortlessly.

Websites - InnoEX:

- Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition):

- Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition):

- Smart Lighting Expo: Media enquiries Yuan Tung Financial Relations:

Salina Cheng Tel: (852) 3428 2362 Email: ...

Tiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: ... HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: ...

Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: ...

Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email:... About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.

