US-Israeli Strikes Hit Steel Complexes In Central, Southwest Iran- Media

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TEHRAN - US-Israeli strikes have hit steel complexes in central and southwest Iran, causing damage to production units, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

"Initial assessments indicate massive attacks, with significant damage and destruction to production units" at the complex of the Mobarakeh Steel Company, one of Iran's biggest, in the central province of Isfahan, Fars news agency reported, quoting a statement by the company.

It added that the fresh attacks took place on Tuesday evening, hitting the complex in Isfahan as well as one of the company's subsidiaries, Sefid Dasht Steel, in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province which "sustained damage and losses".

The complex in Isfahan was also attacked on Friday along with Khuzestan Steel factories in southwestern Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday they had launched missile and drone strikes on aluminium plants in Bahrain and the UAE over the weekend, targeting what they described as industries linked to the US military.

Steel is a strategically important material essential for industrial and military production, including of missiles, drones and ships.

Iran has been at war with the United States and Israel since February 28, when strikes killed the country's supreme leader and triggered a conflict that has spread across the region.