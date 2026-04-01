Strikes Hit Area Near Former US Embassy In Tehran - AFP Journalist

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TEHRAN - Strikes early on Wednesday hit an area near the former US embassy in Tehran, damaging parts of the complex's outer walls, an AFP journalist reported.

Footage carried by the Mehr news agency showed the aftermath of the strikes in central Tehran, with shops damaged, windows blown out and debris scattered across the area near the site.

The wall of the former embassy complex, now a museum known as the "Den of Spies", appeared damaged in the footage.

It was not immediately clear what had been targeted in the area.

The complex, daubed with anti-American murals, has become a symbol of the decades-long animosity between Iran and the United States.

Iran has been at war with the United States and Israel since February 28, when strikes killed the country's supreme leader and triggered a conflict that has spread across the region.

In his first speech announcing the attack on Iran, US President Donald Trump referred to the longstanding hostility between Tehran and Washington.

The United States and Iran have had no diplomatic relations since 1980, when Washington severed ties during the hostage crisis which followed the Islamic revolution that ousted the Western-backed shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

The crisis began in November 1979, when students loyal to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic republic, stormed the embassy and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

They were demanding that Washington hand over the deposed shah, who was receiving medical treatment in the United States.

Pro-government supporters in Iran gather annually at the site in November to mark the anniversary.