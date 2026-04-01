Germany Growth Forecasts Slashed As Mideast War Hits Economy
'Zero growth' Germany's economy, struggling with fierce Chinese competition in sectors from cars to chemicals, was in the doldrums even before US President Donald Trump last year imposed sweeping new tariffs before starting the Mideast war in late February. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office last May, vowed to borrow and spend hundreds of billions for a special infrastructure fund over coming years in what was dubbed a spending "bazooka" aimed at getting Europe's top economy back on its feet. But the economists said that much of the money was simply paying for day-to-day spending. "Government expenditure on consumption is rising much more sharply than investment," economist Oliver Holtemoeller of the Halle Institute for Economic Research said. "That was not the idea behind changing the financing rules." The outlook for the longer term was also dire. Citing low productivity, industrial decline and an ageing population, the institutes warned that Germany's economy would soon be unable to grow sustainably. "We have also reassessed the structural changes in the German economy and, in particular, revised our forecast for industrial growth downwards," Wollmershaeuser said.
In an era when "demographic change is hitting with full force", he said, "potential growth will come to a standstill by the end of the decade, and we will have to get used to average GDP growth rates of zero per cent". In this phase of "multiple transformations," the institutes recommend the German government "increase incentives for employment" and ease regulations to "improve conditions for investment and innovation".
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