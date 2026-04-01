Visa Unveils New Services To Modernize Dispute Resolution Process

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced six new dispute resolution tools designed to reduce the billions of dollars lost annually to inefficient, outdated dispute processes. The expanded suite of dispute resolution services is being designed to help merchants and financial institutions cut administrative costs, reduce fraud-related losses and redirect those resources toward growth, innovation and customer experience.

Disputes remain one of the most persistent friction points in commerce, driving rising costs for merchants and financial institutions while simultaneously leaving consumers frustrated and confused. In 2025, Visa processed 106 million disputes globally, a 35% increase since 20191.

"Dispute management is moving from a back-office function to a strategic priority, driven by rising volumes, regulatory scrutiny, and growing pressure to protect customer experience," says Sam Abadir, Research Director, Risk, Compliance & Financial Crime, IDC Financial Insights. "Institutions that continue to manage disputes through fragmented, manual processes are leaving recoverable revenue on the table and absorbing costs that modern workflows could eliminate."

New & Enhanced Dispute Resolution Tools for Merchants

Efficient Dispute Resolution : Visa Dispute Resolution Network streamlines pre-dispute handling so merchants can resolve potential disputes before they escalate, accelerating resolution, reducing operational burden. Pilot available now with general availability planned for late 2026. AI-Driven Revenue Recovery : Visa Dispute Recovery Manager automates representment for merchants – managing disputes with GenAI responses and providing win prediction scoring to maximize recovery. Pilot expansion planned for late 2026. Proactive Dispute Prevention: Order Insight helps prevent unnecessary disputes by surfacing transaction details to clear up confusion over legitimate charges. An April 2026 update means merchants can use Compelling Evidence 3.0 within Order Insight to share evidence with banks regarding suspicious transactions, further reducing friendly fraud instances.

New & Enhanced Dispute Resolution Tools for Issuers & Acquirers

Empowering Agents: Dispute Intelligence is powered by predictive AI models, aiding case‐by‐case analysis with network‐wide foresight to empower agents to make more informed decisions using Visa's global transaction and dispute data. Generally available now. Streamlined Review: Dispute Doc Analyzer uses AI to enable faster, more confident dispute resolution outcomes. For issuers, this tool will provide summaries of merchant documents including key data elements in a structured format to help analysts with time consuming manual review and dispute decisions (available in late April 2026). For acquirers, Doc Analyzer facilitates the ability to auto-populate response questionnaires on behalf of their merchants (generally available now). AI-Powered Dispute Platform: Visa Dispute Case Manager incorporates AI functionality to unify workflows into a centralized platform for managing disputes across a variety of card networks, from intake to resolution. General availability in North America in 2026.

"Disputes put strain on every part of the payments ecosystem, frustrating consumers, while driving cost and complexity for merchants and financial institutions,” said Andrew Torre, President of Value-Added Services, Visa. "When outdated technology cannot keep pace, fraud goes undetected. Our expanded suite of dispute services gives clients the visibility they need to focus on what matters most: serving customers, launching new products and growing their businesses.”

For more information on these products, please visit Visa's Value-Added Services website here:

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.

1 VisaNet transaction data 2019-2025

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