Zurich Flights Increase Despite Iran War

A total of 20,630 take-offs and landings were counted, which corresponds to an increase of 3.1% compared to March 2025, according to an analysis of data by the news agency AWP.

In the first three months of 2026, flight movements totalled 58,337, 3.3% above the corresponding figure for the previous year. Within the month under review, the daily number of movements fluctuated between 631 (14 March) and 763 (30 March).

+ Where Switzerland stands on the US-Iran war

In a multi-year comparison, however, the traffic volume is still below the level before the coronavirus crisis. In March 2019, 21,436 flight movements were registered.

The flight movement figures are based on daily updated statistics that record all flights under instrument flight rules (IFR). In addition to scheduled flights, this also includes cargo, business and private flights. They are regarded as an indicator of traffic development, but may deviate from the passenger figures due to capacity utilisation and aircraft size.

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The detailed passenger and traffic figures for the month of March will be published on April 14. Only then will it become clear whether the strong growth in passenger numbers in the first two months was slowed down by the conflict in the Middle East in March.

This content was published on Apr 1, 2026 Switzerland rejects US requests to use airspace for Iran military operations.