Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zurich Flights Increase Despite Iran War

Zurich Flights Increase Despite Iran War


2026-04-01 02:18:48
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Zurich Airport recorded more flight movements in March 2026 than a year earlier, despite the war in Iran. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich flights increase despite Iran war This content was published on April 1, 2026 - 10:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich trotz Irankrieg mit mehr Flugbewegungen im März Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich trotz Irankrieg mit mehr Flugbewegungen im

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A total of 20,630 take-offs and landings were counted, which corresponds to an increase of 3.1% compared to March 2025, according to an analysis of data by the news agency AWP.

In the first three months of 2026, flight movements totalled 58,337, 3.3% above the corresponding figure for the previous year. Within the month under review, the daily number of movements fluctuated between 631 (14 March) and 763 (30 March).

+ Where Switzerland stands on the US-Iran war

In a multi-year comparison, however, the traffic volume is still below the level before the coronavirus crisis. In March 2019, 21,436 flight movements were registered.

The flight movement figures are based on daily updated statistics that record all flights under instrument flight rules (IFR). In addition to scheduled flights, this also includes cargo, business and private flights. They are regarded as an indicator of traffic development, but may deviate from the passenger figures due to capacity utilisation and aircraft size.

Join the debate:

External Content

The detailed passenger and traffic figures for the month of March will be published on April 14. Only then will it become clear whether the strong growth in passenger numbers in the first two months was slowed down by the conflict in the Middle East in March.

More More Neutrality Neutral Switzerland denies airspace for US military flights to Iran

This content was published on Apr 1, 2026 Switzerland rejects US requests to use airspace for Iran military operations.

Read more: Neutral Switzerland denies airspace for US military flights to

MENAFN01042026000210011054ID1110931466



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search