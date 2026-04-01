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Nestlé And ILO Examine Coffee Workers' Rights

Nestlé And ILO Examine Coffee Workers' Rights


2026-04-01 02:18:47
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss food company Nestlé and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have extended their long-standing collaboration with a two-year project aimed at improving employment conditions and workers' rights in the coffee supply chain. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Nestlé and ILO examine coffee workers' rights This content was published on April 1, 2026 - 12:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Nestlé: insieme a ILO per promuovere diritti lavoratori del caffè Original Read more: Nestlé: insieme a ILO per promuovere diritti lavoratori del c

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The“From fair recruitment to worker protection in coffee supply chains” project is focused on Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. It aims to promote fair recruitment practices and greater protection for workers in key supply areas, the Nestlé said.

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This content was published on Jun 6, 2024 A heterogenous alliance of Swiss traders, roasters, cafés, bureaucrats, academia and NGOs is trying to raise the sustainability bar across the entire industry.

Read more: Better latte than never: Swiss coffee industry joins forces to improve conditions of coffee gr

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