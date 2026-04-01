Nestlé And ILO Examine Coffee Workers' Rights

Nestlé And ILO Examine Coffee Workers' Rights
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Nestlé: insieme a ILO per promuovere diritti lavoratori del caffè
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Read more: Nestlé: insieme a ILO per promuovere diritti lavoratori del c
The“From fair recruitment to worker protection in coffee supply chains” project is focused on Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. It aims to promote fair recruitment practices and greater protection for workers in key supply areas, the Nestlé said.More More Better latte than never: Swiss coffee industry joins forces to improve conditions of coffee growers
This content was published on Jun 6, 2024 A heterogenous alliance of Swiss traders, roasters, cafés, bureaucrats, academia and NGOs is trying to raise the sustainability bar across the entire industry.Read more: Better latte than never: Swiss coffee industry joins forces to improve conditions of coffee gr
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