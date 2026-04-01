CloudM / Key word(s): Product Launch

CloudM Launches Continuity: Instant M365 Outage Recovery

01.04.2026 / 17:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New product bridges Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace to deliver real-time operational resilience for regulated enterprises MANCHESTER, England, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Problem: Outage Fatigue Is Now a Legal Liability CloudM today announced the general availability of CloudM Continuity, a SaaS-based business continuity solution that provides enterprises with an automated "hot standby" environment in Google Workspace when Microsoft 365 services fail. Launching exclusively through Google Cloud Partners and MSPs, the product addresses a critical and growing gap in enterprise resilience strategy. Last year alone, businesses endured 16 major Microsoft 365 outages totalling 94 hours of cumulative downtime, affecting nearly 850 million users worldwide. For organisations in financial services, healthcare, and legal sectors, the cost is severe: industry benchmarks put the average impact at over $100,000 per hour, rising to $5 million or more in high-risk sectors such as energy and financial trading. Cumulatively, IT outages drain an estimated $400 billion annually from Global 2000 companies. Regulated entities now face additional legal exposure under the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which mandates restoration of critical functions within two hours. The Solution: A Hot Standby, Not a Backup Traditional backup solutions with recovery time objectives of 24 to 48 hours no longer meet this standard. CloudM Continuity does. The product works through a continuous three-stage resilience loop: 1. First, it mirrors Microsoft 365 data including mail, calendar and contacts to a live Google Workspace environment at frequencies ranging from weekly to hourly.

2. When an outage strikes, users switch to their Google "warm seat" without complex recovery scripts or manual restores.

3. Once Microsoft services recover, an automated Reverse Recovery Mechanism pushes all data created during the outage back to M365, ensuring zero data loss. "We built CloudM Continuity for the moment every IT leader dreads: the call at 9am that Microsoft is down and the business has stopped," said Donna Torres, CEO at CloudM. "Our answer is simple: your business doesn't stop. It just switches lanes." CloudM Continuity is available exclusively through authorised Google Cloud Partners and MSPs. CloudM is a cloud data management platform helping organisations migrate, automate, and protect their data across Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. From seamless cloud migrations to automated user lifecycle management and always-on business continuity, CloudM gives IT leaders the confidence to operate without disruption. For more information, visit cloudm.



View original content: 01.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

