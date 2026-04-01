Govt Stays Focused On Domestic Manufacturing Growth Despite US Solar Duty Hit: Naik

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik, in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, clarified that no specific additional support measures have been announced following the United States' decision to impose a preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) of 125.87 per cent on solar cell imports from India in the last week of February 2026.

The move was announced by the United States Department of Commerce as part of an investigation into subsidies on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules from India and select other countries.

However, Naik noted that strong domestic demand continues to support the solar manufacturing sector, encouraging companies to focus on the local market.

The minister said, while the steep US duty may affect export competitiveness in the short term, the government's strategy remains focused on building domestic manufacturing capacity and leveraging policy support to sustain long-term growth in the sector.

Naik emphasised the imposition of Basic Customs Duty on imported solar cells and modules to support local industry, customs duty exemptions on select capital goods used in solar manufacturing, and ongoing bilateral engagements to expand export opportunities and strengthen solar supply chains.

(KNN Bureau)