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Pure Parima Becomes First U.S Brand To Receive Full Certification From The Egyptian Cotton Association
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pure Parima, the luxury bedding brand known for its commitment to authenticity and quality, has officially become the first brand in the United States to receive full certification from the Egyptian Cotton Association (ECA) for its Egyptian cotton bedding. This milestone is marked by the awarding of the ECA's accredited Gold Seal and official license number 2025, recognizing Pure Parima's adherence to the highest standards of genuine Egyptian cotton.
This achievement represents a defining moment not only for the brand, but for the broader home textiles industry-one that has faced increasing scrutiny following widespread reports of major retailers mislabeling products as 100% Egyptian cotton despite containing as little as 25% authentic fibers.
Pure Parima was founded in direct response to this issue. At just 24 years old, founder Parima Ijaz leveraged her upbringing in the textile industry and her family's decades of expertise to create a brand rooted in transparency, integrity, and true craftsmanship.
“From the beginning, our mission was simple: to give consumers confidence in what they're bringing into their homes,” said Ijaz.“This certification is a powerful validation of that commitment-not just to quality, but to honesty.”
Pure Parima's collections reflect both its dedication to authenticity and its cultural heritage. Inspired by her Middle Eastern roots and guided by her father's 30+ years in the textile industry, Ijaz has built a brand that blends accessible luxury with meaningful storytelling, honoring a legacy of craftsmanship while setting a new standard for trust in the market.
To commemorate this milestone, Pure Parima will host an event on April 9, 2026, in New York City, celebrating its partnership with the Egyptian Cotton Association.
The evening will be an immersive, gallery-style experience designed to bring guests closer to the story behind Egyptian cotton, featuring:
A curated“flower-to-fabric” exhibition exploring the origins and craftsmanship of Egyptian cotton
Educational insights into what distinguishes certified Egyptian cotton from misleading alternatives
Remarks from Mr. Khaled Schuman, Executive Director of theEgyptian Cotton Association.
The official presentation of Pure Parima's ECA certification plaque
This moment signals a broader shift in the industry-one where verification, traceability, and consumer trust are no longer optional, but essential. For more information visit .
About Pure Parima
Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.
This achievement represents a defining moment not only for the brand, but for the broader home textiles industry-one that has faced increasing scrutiny following widespread reports of major retailers mislabeling products as 100% Egyptian cotton despite containing as little as 25% authentic fibers.
Pure Parima was founded in direct response to this issue. At just 24 years old, founder Parima Ijaz leveraged her upbringing in the textile industry and her family's decades of expertise to create a brand rooted in transparency, integrity, and true craftsmanship.
“From the beginning, our mission was simple: to give consumers confidence in what they're bringing into their homes,” said Ijaz.“This certification is a powerful validation of that commitment-not just to quality, but to honesty.”
Pure Parima's collections reflect both its dedication to authenticity and its cultural heritage. Inspired by her Middle Eastern roots and guided by her father's 30+ years in the textile industry, Ijaz has built a brand that blends accessible luxury with meaningful storytelling, honoring a legacy of craftsmanship while setting a new standard for trust in the market.
To commemorate this milestone, Pure Parima will host an event on April 9, 2026, in New York City, celebrating its partnership with the Egyptian Cotton Association.
The evening will be an immersive, gallery-style experience designed to bring guests closer to the story behind Egyptian cotton, featuring:
A curated“flower-to-fabric” exhibition exploring the origins and craftsmanship of Egyptian cotton
Educational insights into what distinguishes certified Egyptian cotton from misleading alternatives
Remarks from Mr. Khaled Schuman, Executive Director of theEgyptian Cotton Association.
The official presentation of Pure Parima's ECA certification plaque
This moment signals a broader shift in the industry-one where verification, traceability, and consumer trust are no longer optional, but essential. For more information visit .
About Pure Parima
Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.
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