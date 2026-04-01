How Hajime Sorayama's Sexy Robots Reflect Our Fantasies Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Hajime Sorayama's Tokyo Retrospective Turns His Studio Into the Show

What does it mean to step inside an artist's mind when that mind has spent decades polishing desire into chrome? In Tokyo, a new retrospective of Japanese illustrator and artist Hajime Sorayama (b. 1947) answers the question with unusual literalness: it not only surveys his signature imagery of gleaming, hyper-finished bodies and machines, it also rebuilds the working environment where those images are made.

Titled“SORAYAMA: Light, Reflection, Transparency,” the exhibition at the Creative Museum Tokyo takes its name from what Sorayama describes as the three fundamental elements of his practice. He has long resisted being filed neatly into a movement or technique.“I wouldn't say it is photorealism nor superrealism,” he said.“People tend to put me in that box...That interpretation is not my aesthetic.”

The presentation is expansive, and it leans into spectacle. Alongside the art, the museum has attached a sizable retail component that reads less like a conventional gift shop than a luxury-brand concession. Visitors can purchase Sorayama merchandise, then move on to a dedicated Sorayama bar and café within the same complex. The effect is immersive in a distinctly contemporary way: a self-contained, futuristic ecosystem where looking, buying, and lingering are folded into a single branded experience.

That high-gloss world stands in sharp contrast to the place where Sorayama has worked for more than 40 years. His studio, located in an unremarkable apartment building a short walk from Tokyo's Gotanda Station, is described as intimate and densely packed. A large painted femme fatale stretches across the ceiling. Below it, the room is crowded with chrome figurines, hanging sketches, erotic statuettes, books, clipped reference images, lamps, brushes, bottles, toys, and unfinished projects. The artist's desk, rather than projecting minimalist control, resembles a cockpit - a compact command center for a private mythology.

The retrospective incorporates that atmosphere directly. A recreation of Sorayama's desk and office space appears in the exhibition, making process part of the viewing experience and suggesting that the work's immaculate surfaces are inseparable from the studio's accumulation of objects, references, and fetishistic detail.

Sorayama's persona, too, complicates the hard sheen of his imagery. He is described as warm and boyish, quick with jokes, though also shy. That mix of mischief and reserve offers a useful key to the work: beneath the metallic finish and erotic charge, there is often a current of tenderness and an alert, amused sensuality.

Born in Ehime, Japan, Sorayama trained as an illustrator and began freelancing in 1972. A pivotal early commission arrived in 1978, when Suntory Whisky asked him to create a robot image after the brand was unable to secure rights to a Star Wars character it had hoped to use. The assignment helped crystallize a visual language that would become his calling card: commercial sleekness fused with erotic futurism, with robots treated less as cold technology than as extensions of the body.

In the early 1980s, Sorayama sharpened that proposition into a provocation. His 1983 book“Sexy Robot” presented hyper-sexualized female androids rendered with meticulous, fetishistic precision - an image-world that would ripple outward through global pop culture's cyborg fantasies. His drawings later appeared in Penthouse into the mid-1990s, further cementing his visibility beyond the art context.

At the Creative Museum Tokyo, those figures recur across multiple formats: airbrushed paintings, corridors lined with chrome sculptures, and digital animations. The exhibition also traces Sorayama's long relationship with commercial culture, including the original Suntory advertisement and his 1999 AIBO designs for Sony - autonomous robotic pet dogs, one of which is now in The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) collection. Additional highlights include cover art for Aerosmith's 2001 album“Just Push Play,” fashion collaborations, monumental sculptures, and more recent immersive installations.

If the show's retail-and-café architecture underscores how thoroughly Sorayama's imagery has entered the language of luxury and lifestyle, the reconstructed studio offers a counterpoint: a reminder that the polished fantasy begins in a cramped room full of paper, objects, and obsessive looking. Across both settings, Sorayama returns to the same insistence - that beauty can be manufactured, and that machinery, in the right hands, can be sensual.