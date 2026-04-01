Missionirnewsbreaks LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Files 2025 Form 10-K, Highlights Transformational Year

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) announced it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, outlining a year marked by leadership changes, clinical progress and strategic expansion. The company advanced development of its lead compound LB-100, expanded clinical trials with additional sites and increased enrollment, completed the acquisition of Liora Technologies Europe Ltd. to enhance its cancer treatment platform, and raised more than $11 million to strengthen its balance sheet, as it positions for continued growth and innovation in oncology.

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About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical and med-tech company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that LB-100, its lead compound and first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on published preclinical data, LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. It is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's novel approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio, with proof-of-concept clinical trials currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Additional information can be found at .

Through LIXTE's wholly owned subsidiary, Liora Technologies Europe Ltd., the Company also is pioneering the development of electronically controlled proton therapy systems for treating tumors in various types of cancers. Liora's proprietary flagship technology, LiGHT System, is believed to provide significant advantages over currently available technologies for treating tumors with proton therapy.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LIXT are available in the company's newsroom at

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