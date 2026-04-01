Gold Hovers Around $4,500 Amid Dollar Strength And Rate Cut Delays

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As the week gets to the mid-point, spot gold has been trading in a tight range around $4,500 an ounce as a firmer dollar, elevated yields on Treasuries and a hawkish Fed exert a drag on prices of the precious metal.

While precious metal markets are currently experiencing a correction, the long-term prospects of these metals remain strongly bullish due to underlying structural drivers like de-dollarization and continuing accumulation by central banks. Those holding gold for long-term reasons aren't being fazed by the shifting price movements, and enterprises like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) are certainly keeping their focus on the bigger picture rather than the current swings triggered by...

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