Gold Hovers Around $4,500 Amid Dollar Strength And Rate Cut Delays
While precious metal markets are currently experiencing a correction, the long-term prospects of these metals remain strongly bullish due to underlying structural drivers like de-dollarization and continuing accumulation by central banks. Those holding gold for long-term reasons aren't being fazed by the shifting price movements, and enterprises like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) are certainly keeping their focus on the bigger picture rather than the current swings triggered by...
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