Qatar Participates In 43Rd Session Of Arab Interior Ministers Council

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, held Wednesday via videoconference.

His Excellency Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani led the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the session.

During the meeting, HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani affirmed that the convening of this session comes amid the complex security conditions witnessed by the State of Qatar and countries in the region as a result of the ongoing war and the damages - both human and material - caused by the Iranian aggression against the affected Arab states. This has doubled the responsibilities placed on security agencies, which have exerted additional efforts to safeguard public security and confront security threats, carrying out their duties with competence and efficiency.

His Excellency added that the current phase, with its complexities and overlapping interests and regional and international influences, necessitates that Arab countries intensify efforts to develop joint security cooperation frameworks, strengthen channels for exchanging information and expertise, and activate training and capacity-building initiatives in line with the nature of contemporary threats. This is in addition to enhancing the highest levels of security coordination and unifying efforts to preserve the security of our countries and protect the achievements of their peoples..

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at strengthening joint Arab action.

Their Excellencies, and distinguished officials also discussed during the meeting various security issues and challenges facing Arab countries, in addition to reviewing the recommendations issued by previous conferences and meetings within the framework of the General Secretariat, the outcomes of joint meetings with Arab and international bodies, and ways to enhance security cooperation and coordination among Arab security agencies.

Qatar Council of Arab Interior Ministers MOI