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QSE Index Closes Higher

QSE Index Closes Higher


2026-04-01 02:03:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Wednesday's trading higher, rising 82.22 points, or 0.81 percent, to settle at 10,270.69 points.

During the session, a total of 236,327,113 shares were traded, with a value of QR 651,873,724.800, through 36,042 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 37 companies advanced, while 14 declined, and two companies remained unchanged.

At the close, the market capitalization stood at QR 606,160,530,964.230, compared to QR 600,409,536,674.698 in the previous session.

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The Peninsula

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