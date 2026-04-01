US Sees“Finish Line” In Iran War: Rubio
However, Tehran insists there are no negotiations with Washington and rejects any ceasefire.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Washington could see the“finish line” in the Iran war, now in its fifth week, Reuters reported.
“We can see the finish line. It's not today, it's not tomorrow, but it is coming,” Rubio said.
He added that the US would have to re-examine ties with NATO after the conflict.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera:“There are no negotiations between us and the United States and we do not accept a ceasefire.”
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that the war with Iran could end within two to three weeks and that issues related to the Strait of Hormuz would be left to other countries.
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