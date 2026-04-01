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$400,000 Sports Complex Inaugurated In Logar

$400,000 Sports Complex Inaugurated In Logar


2026-04-01 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A modern sports complex has been constructed and inaugurated in the Kalangar area of the provincial capital of central Logar at a cost of around $400,000.

Eng. Muzammil Naeemi, head of Physical Education and Sports, said at the inauguration ceremony that the“Kolangar Sports Complex” was built with personal funding of over $400,000 by national businessman Haji Romal Ekramkhel.

He added that the complex was constructed on more than half an acre of land over eight months, adhering to modern standards and includes dedicated halls and facilities for various sports disciplines.

Deputy Governor Mawlawi Mohammad Anwar Dinparwar said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports infrastructure projects that contribute to the physical and intellectual development of youth.

He also called on national investors to increase domestic investment and help create opportunities for youth in both employment and sports.

Local athletes welcomed the project, saying the new facility would provide a suitable environment for training, improve performance levels and enhance coordination among sportspeople in the province.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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