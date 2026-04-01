TM2 Executive Search Awarded Lumina Foundation Grant To Advance HBCU Governance Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TM2 Executive Search (TM2), the executive search firm of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), was recently awarded a grant from Lumina Foundation (Lumina) to launch a board governance excellence initiative.

The grant will fund an 18-month initiative that will comprise of comprehensive, evidence-based governance assessments at a cohort of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), producing customized recommendations for each institution and a sector-wide brief to inform broader practice across the HBCU ecosystem.

“HBCUs have long deserved this level of targeted investment in their governance capacity,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said.“TM2's work will generate the kind of evidence-based intelligence that empowers boards to lead with clarity and confidence. TMCF is proud to support this effort.”

HBCU leaders have historically navigated governance environments with fewer resources and less structural support than their counterparts. This initiative is designed to equip HBCU boards with the institution-specific intelligence and tools they need to create conditions where their leaders and the students they serve can thrive.

“This grant allows us to do the diagnostic work the field has long needed,” Dr. Amanda Washington Lockett, president of TM2, said.“When HBCU boards have real, institution-specific data and the right support, they are positioned to make decisions that strengthen their institutions for the long term. We are grateful to Lumina Foundation for investing in that vision.”

The initiative will be led by nationally recognized HBCU governance scholars Dr. Felecia Commodore and Dr. Toya Barnes-Teamer, alongside TM2's core leadership team. The work is made possible through the support of Lumina Foundation, whose Goal 2040 commitment to expanding credential attainment for all Americans underscores the vital role HBCU institutional strength plays in advancing equity in higher education.

About TM2 Executive Search

TM2 Executive Search is the nation's only leadership solutions firm exclusively serving HBCUs, PBIs, and HBCCs, operating as a subsidiary of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Since its founding in 2016, TM2 has completed more than 60 executive searches with exceptional placement retention outcomes, guided by a commitment to person-organization fit theory and HBCU institutional excellence. TM2 operates under three strategic pillars: executive search excellence, leadership advisory services, and rigorous scholarly research.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent private foundation committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Lumina envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Lumina's Goal 2040 calls for 75% of Americans to hold a college degree, certificate, or other credential of value.

CONTACT: Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696...