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RCI Banque: '2025 ESEF Financial Annual Report As At December 31Th 2025''


2026-04-01 02:01:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 1st, 2026

RCI Banque: '2025 ESEF Financial Annual Report as at December 31 th 2025''

The RCI BANQUE: The 2025 ESEF Financial Annual Report as at December 31th 2025 is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website

Attachment

  • rcibs-2025-12-31-1-fr

MENAFN01042026004107003653ID1110931267



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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