Nalanda Case: Bihar Police Arrested Six More Accused
The incident, which occurred in a village under the Noorsarai police station area, came to light after a disturbing video of the assault went viral on social media.
Confirming the development, Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni stated that six more accused had been arrested after the initial two arrests, bringing the total to eight.
According to police, the incident occurred on March 26, when the victim was returning home from a grocery store.
A group of miscreants allegedly intercepted her, verbally abused her, and attempted to sexually assault her.
When the woman resisted and raised an alarm, the accused allegedly molested her, pinned her down on the ground and attempted to gang raped her.
The accused also tore her clothes and filmed her without consent and later circulated the video online with the intent to humiliate her.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had been subjected to harassment by certain individuals in the village.
Police acted promptly after the video surfaced, launching an investigation and conducting multiple raids, leading to arrests.
The accused taken into custody include Shailesh Kumar, Dashrath Chaudhary, Ranjan Paswan, Sachin Kumar, Doman Paswan, and Sonu Kumar.
The district police had already arrested two accused - Ashok Yadav and Matlu Mahto alias Navneet Kumar Narottam.
Further investigation and legal proceedings are currently underway. Police officials have assured strict action against all those involved in the case.
The Nalanda police have registered an FIR against all three named accused in the Noorsarai police station under the relevant charges of molestation, outraging the modesty of a woman, attempt to rape, intimidating the victim and IT Act.
The victim resides in the village with her in-laws, while her husband works in Maharashtra.
The incident also highlights the growing concern over the misuse of digital platforms to shame victims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment