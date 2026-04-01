Nalanda Case: Bihar Police Arrested Six More Accused​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 1 (IANS) In a swift crackdown following the alleged molestation and attempted sexual assault of a married woman in Nalanda district, Bihar Police have arrested eight accused so far, said SP Bharat Soni on Wednesday.​

The incident, which occurred in a village under the Noorsarai police station area, came to light after a disturbing video of the assault went viral on social media.​

Confirming the development, Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni stated that six more accused had been arrested after the initial two arrests, bringing the total to eight.​

According to police, the incident occurred on March 26, when the victim was returning home from a grocery store.​

A group of miscreants allegedly intercepted her, verbally abused her, and attempted to sexually assault her.​

When the woman resisted and raised an alarm, the accused allegedly molested her, pinned her down on the ground and attempted to gang raped her.​

The accused also tore her clothes and filmed her without consent and later circulated the video online with the intent to humiliate her.​

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had been subjected to harassment by certain individuals in the village.​

Police acted promptly after the video surfaced, launching an investigation and conducting multiple raids, leading to arrests.​

The accused taken into custody include Shailesh Kumar, Dashrath Chaudhary, Ranjan Paswan, Sachin Kumar, Doman Paswan, and Sonu Kumar.​

The district police had already arrested two accused - Ashok Yadav and Matlu Mahto alias Navneet Kumar Narottam.​

Further investigation and legal proceedings are currently underway. Police officials have assured strict action against all those involved in the case.​

The Nalanda police have registered an FIR against all three named accused in the Noorsarai police station under the relevant charges of molestation, outraging the modesty of a woman, attempt to rape, intimidating the victim and IT Act.​

The victim resides in the village with her in-laws, while her husband works in Maharashtra.​

The incident also highlights the growing concern over the misuse of digital platforms to shame victims.​