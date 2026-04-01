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Oconnor Contracting Deploys Emergency Response Team To Gowanda Following Severe Hailstorm
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Following the recent severe hailstorm that swept through the Gowanda area, OConnor Contracting, a premier roofing and exterior specialist in Western New York, has officially deployed its Emergency Storm Damage Response Team. Under the leadership of owner Kris O'Connor, the team is now on the ground to provide comprehensive damage assessments for affected residents.
Hailstorms can cause significant, often invisible, structural damage to roofing systems, leading to long-term issues like leaks, mold, and compromised shingles. OConnor Contracting's rapid deployment ensures that Gowanda homeowners receive timely, professional inspections to secure their properties before further weather cycles occur.
Comprehensive Support for Gowanda Residents
The OConnor Contracting team provides a full-service recovery roadmap for the community:
Expert Damage Documentation: Detailed inspections to identify bruising, granular loss, and structural weaknesses.
Insurance Claim Assistance: Helping homeowners navigate the complexities of filing claims with accurate, professional evidence.
Emergency Tarps & Repairs: Immediate mitigation to prevent water intrusion and interior damage.
Local Expertise: As a local business, OConnor Contracting understands the specific architectural needs and weather patterns of the Buffalo-Niagara region.
"Our priority is the safety and peace of mind of the Gowanda community," says Kris O'Connor, Owner of OConnor Contracting. "Storm damage is stressful, but catching it early and having an expert in your corner during the insurance process makes all the difference. We're here to ensure every home is restored to peak condition."
Schedule Your Assessment
Homeowners in the Gowanda area who suspect hail or wind damage are encouraged to reach out immediately. Delaying an inspection can result in denied insurance claims or escalating repair costs.
Contact Information:
Phone: 716-600-7663
Website:
About OConnor Contracting:
OConnor Contracting is a leading roofing and home improvement company based in Western New York. Specializing in roof replacements, emergency storm response, and exterior renovations, they are known for high-quality craftsmanship and a commitment to customer integrity.
Hailstorms can cause significant, often invisible, structural damage to roofing systems, leading to long-term issues like leaks, mold, and compromised shingles. OConnor Contracting's rapid deployment ensures that Gowanda homeowners receive timely, professional inspections to secure their properties before further weather cycles occur.
Comprehensive Support for Gowanda Residents
The OConnor Contracting team provides a full-service recovery roadmap for the community:
Expert Damage Documentation: Detailed inspections to identify bruising, granular loss, and structural weaknesses.
Insurance Claim Assistance: Helping homeowners navigate the complexities of filing claims with accurate, professional evidence.
Emergency Tarps & Repairs: Immediate mitigation to prevent water intrusion and interior damage.
Local Expertise: As a local business, OConnor Contracting understands the specific architectural needs and weather patterns of the Buffalo-Niagara region.
"Our priority is the safety and peace of mind of the Gowanda community," says Kris O'Connor, Owner of OConnor Contracting. "Storm damage is stressful, but catching it early and having an expert in your corner during the insurance process makes all the difference. We're here to ensure every home is restored to peak condition."
Schedule Your Assessment
Homeowners in the Gowanda area who suspect hail or wind damage are encouraged to reach out immediately. Delaying an inspection can result in denied insurance claims or escalating repair costs.
Contact Information:
Phone: 716-600-7663
Website:
About OConnor Contracting:
OConnor Contracting is a leading roofing and home improvement company based in Western New York. Specializing in roof replacements, emergency storm response, and exterior renovations, they are known for high-quality craftsmanship and a commitment to customer integrity.
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