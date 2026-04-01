Gujarat Approves Rs 3,400 Cr Rural Road Upgrade, Introduces 10-Year Maintenance Contracts

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 1 (IANS) The Gujarat government, on Wednesday, approved more than Rs 3,400 crore for resurfacing 5,700 km of rural roads and introduced a performance-based contracting system that will require contractors to maintain roads for up to 10 years, as part of efforts to strengthen the state's road network and improve safety.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, continuing what the government described as the development approach initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Minister Jitu Vaghani said the approval covers improvement of non-plan roads connecting villages across the state.

"In the coming period, resurfacing of a total of 5,700 km of non-planned roads will be undertaken at a cost exceeding Rs 3,400 crore. Under this, 2,342 works across 33 districts of the state have been approved," he added.

He said that the programme would cover around 67 per cent of the state's non-plan roads.

"Connectivity in rural outskirts and remote habitations will especially improve, making travel safer, faster and more convenient for citizens," Minister Vaghani added.

He said that roads completing eight years of service would also be included in the programme in the coming year.

The state government has also approved a shift in maintenance practices through the adoption of Output and Performance Based Contracts (OPRC) and Performance Based Maintenance Contracts (PBMC).

"Works worth more than Rs 25 crore will be executed under OPRC, with a 10-year contract period comprising two years of construction and eight years of maintenance," Minister Vaghani said.

He also added, "Works ranging from Rs two crore to Rs 25 crore will be carried out under PBMC, which will have a seven-year contract period, including one year of surface improvement and six years of maintenance."

Explaining the change in approach, Minister Vaghani said payments would no longer be linked to the volume of work.

"Contractors will now be paid based on the quality of roads rather than the quantity of work executed," he added.

He noted, "Along with the asphalt surface, maintenance of side shoulders, drainage, road furniture such as signboards, markings and stones will also be the contractor's responsibility."

Minister Vaghani said the adoption of scientific methods and preventive maintenance would increase the lifespan of roads and reduce the need for frequent repairs.

"Digital monitoring and performance indicators will bring greater transparency and accountability," he added.

According to the state government, the measures are expected to reduce long-term life-cycle costs, protect infrastructure investment and improve road safety through pothole-free surfaces and proper signage, which could also help lower road accidents.

Officials said the revised framework would also apply to works for which tenders have not yet been issued, ensuring wider implementation of the new maintenance model.