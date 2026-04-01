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Bob Gossom Marks National Poetry Month With Expanded Third Edition Of The Human Equation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Poet and playwright Bob Gossom marks National Poetry Month with the release of the expanded third edition of The Human Equation. The new edition arrives during April's national celebration of poetry and invites reflection on the ties that bind families, neighbors and communities.
Founded by the Academy of American Poets, National Poetry Month celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, highlighting the role of poetry in American culture each April through readings, publications and educational programs across the country.
Blending humor, wit and emotional clarity, The Human Equation transforms everyday moments into resonant observations. Newly added poems broaden the collection's philosophical and emotional reach, reinforcing what Gossom calls“the shared math of being human.”
“If you love poetry-or are a writer of poetry and prose yourself-you are going to enjoy this book,” said writer, actor, and director Levy Lee Simon.“His vision and imagery leap from the page into the mind. Each poem is vastly different from the next, yet there's a throwback to another time-when the Beat poets ruled-without imitation. I felt fragments of Ginsberg, Kerouac, Hunter S. Thompson, and even Neruda, but Bob has his own style. Versatility is his secret weapon.”
Often described as poetry that“breathes-stage, screen and soul,” Gossom's work bridges literary craft and performance. In 2024, selections from the collection were adapted into the theatrical production Versified! The Human Equation, which ran for three weeks in Los Angeles.
This evolution culminated in Versified! The Human Equation, an award-winning film that brings poetry to the screen and continues to build momentum across international film festivals. The film has received multiple honors across international film festivals, including Best Adaptation at the SoCal Film Awards (2025); Best Original Idea (winner), with nominations for Best Writing and Best Editing at the Top Indie Film Awards (2026); and Best Ensemble Cast at the Bare Bones International Film Festival (2026).
In conjunction with National Poetry Month, Versified! The Human Equation will be available during a limited online viewing window beginning Friday, April 3 at 3 p.m. ET and continuing through Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The event will conclude with a live Zoom conversation with members of the cast and creative team on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT. Viewing and event details are available at film-viewing/.
Gossom is available during National Poetry Month for interviews, readings and conversations on poetry's evolving place in contemporary culture and the intersection of performance and the page. The Human Equation is available through Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble, with retailer links at bobgossom. The expanded third edition returns the focus to the written word, affirming poetry's enduring power as both individual reflection and a communal bridge.
ABOUT BOB GOSSOM
Bob Gossom is a poet, playwright and film-industry professional whose career spans filmmaking, tech entrepreneurship and decades of literary creation. His work bridges page, stage and screen, blending accessibility with craft to transform everyday moments into shared recognition through humor, wit and emotional clarity. His signature work, The Human Equation, reached No. 1 on multiple Amazon poetry charts, including Contemporary Poetry and American Poetry, and ranks among the platform's top-selling poetry titles. The expanded third edition, released in 2026, further deepens the collection's exploration of human connection and shared experience. The work has evolved into the theatrical production and performance-capture film Versified! The Human Equation has received multiple international honors, including Best Ensemble Cast at the Bare Bones International Film Festival (2026), Best Adaptation at the SoCal Film Awards (2025), and Best Original Idea (winner), with nominations for Best Writing and Best Editing at the Top Indie Film Awards (2026). His work has been featured across editorial platforms, podcasts and broadcast conversations, reflecting growing recognition in both literary and film communities. Known for layered, mixed-voice readings and cross-disciplinary collaboration, Gossom continues to explore how poetry can function as a living, human art form. More information is available at .
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Founded by the Academy of American Poets, National Poetry Month celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, highlighting the role of poetry in American culture each April through readings, publications and educational programs across the country.
Blending humor, wit and emotional clarity, The Human Equation transforms everyday moments into resonant observations. Newly added poems broaden the collection's philosophical and emotional reach, reinforcing what Gossom calls“the shared math of being human.”
“If you love poetry-or are a writer of poetry and prose yourself-you are going to enjoy this book,” said writer, actor, and director Levy Lee Simon.“His vision and imagery leap from the page into the mind. Each poem is vastly different from the next, yet there's a throwback to another time-when the Beat poets ruled-without imitation. I felt fragments of Ginsberg, Kerouac, Hunter S. Thompson, and even Neruda, but Bob has his own style. Versatility is his secret weapon.”
Often described as poetry that“breathes-stage, screen and soul,” Gossom's work bridges literary craft and performance. In 2024, selections from the collection were adapted into the theatrical production Versified! The Human Equation, which ran for three weeks in Los Angeles.
This evolution culminated in Versified! The Human Equation, an award-winning film that brings poetry to the screen and continues to build momentum across international film festivals. The film has received multiple honors across international film festivals, including Best Adaptation at the SoCal Film Awards (2025); Best Original Idea (winner), with nominations for Best Writing and Best Editing at the Top Indie Film Awards (2026); and Best Ensemble Cast at the Bare Bones International Film Festival (2026).
In conjunction with National Poetry Month, Versified! The Human Equation will be available during a limited online viewing window beginning Friday, April 3 at 3 p.m. ET and continuing through Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The event will conclude with a live Zoom conversation with members of the cast and creative team on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT. Viewing and event details are available at film-viewing/.
Gossom is available during National Poetry Month for interviews, readings and conversations on poetry's evolving place in contemporary culture and the intersection of performance and the page. The Human Equation is available through Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble, with retailer links at bobgossom. The expanded third edition returns the focus to the written word, affirming poetry's enduring power as both individual reflection and a communal bridge.
ABOUT BOB GOSSOM
Bob Gossom is a poet, playwright and film-industry professional whose career spans filmmaking, tech entrepreneurship and decades of literary creation. His work bridges page, stage and screen, blending accessibility with craft to transform everyday moments into shared recognition through humor, wit and emotional clarity. His signature work, The Human Equation, reached No. 1 on multiple Amazon poetry charts, including Contemporary Poetry and American Poetry, and ranks among the platform's top-selling poetry titles. The expanded third edition, released in 2026, further deepens the collection's exploration of human connection and shared experience. The work has evolved into the theatrical production and performance-capture film Versified! The Human Equation has received multiple international honors, including Best Ensemble Cast at the Bare Bones International Film Festival (2026), Best Adaptation at the SoCal Film Awards (2025), and Best Original Idea (winner), with nominations for Best Writing and Best Editing at the Top Indie Film Awards (2026). His work has been featured across editorial platforms, podcasts and broadcast conversations, reflecting growing recognition in both literary and film communities. Known for layered, mixed-voice readings and cross-disciplinary collaboration, Gossom continues to explore how poetry can function as a living, human art form. More information is available at .
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