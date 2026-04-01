Assam Money Laundering Case: ED Files Complaint Against Former Govt Officer ​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 1 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before a special court in Guwahati against former Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Sukanya Bora in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Wednesday. ​

The complaint was submitted before the court of the Special Judge, Assam, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Bora, who has since been dismissed from service, was earlier posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) in Kamrup (Metropolitan). ​

According to the ED, the case stems from an FIR registered by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CMSVC) of Assam Police under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The FIR alleged that Bora had amassed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. ​

A chargesheet was subsequently filed, and trial proceedings are currently underway. ​

The ED investigation revealed that Bora, who joined the Assam Civil Service in 2015 with an initial salary of around Rs 38,000 per month, allegedly acquired movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 7.94 crore between March 2017 and February 2023. ​

The agency claimed that these assets were grossly disproportionate to her legitimate income, with the disproportion pegged at 786.26 per cent. ​

Investigators further alleged that Bora, during her postings including as Circle Officer in Hajo Revenue Circle, collected illegal gratification from applicants seeking land-related services such as mutation, registration, and sale permissions.

The proceeds of crime were allegedly laundered through a network of benami property transactions and layered via bank accounts of family members and a salon business. ​

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth about Rs 7.33 crore, including multiple land parcels in Assam and a flat in Guwahati, as well as bank deposits. Further investigation in the case is ongoing, officials added.