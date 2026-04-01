Rain In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Gradual Rise In Temperatures Expected

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 1 (IANS) A low-pressure trough extending across parts of south India is set to influence weather conditions in Tamil Nadu over the coming days, bringing light rainfall to select regions while leaving much of the state dry, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The trough currently extends from the interior districts of Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka at an altitude of around 0.9 km above mean sea level. This system is contributing to cloud formation and scattered rainfall activity, particularly over south coastal Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats.

Under its influence, light rainfall is likely at one or two places in south coastal districts and along the Western Ghats on April 1 and 2. In contrast, most other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to witness largely dry weather during this period.

Weather activity is expected to increase gradually from April 3, when isolated places may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. However, dry conditions are likely to persist across several districts.

Rainfall activity may intensify further on April 4, with parts of south Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats likely to receive light to moderate showers along with thunderstorms. A few other regions may also witness light rainfall.

From April 5 to 6, the influence of the trough is expected to extend further, bringing light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms to several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Similar conditions are likely on April 7 in south Tamil Nadu and north coastal districts, while north interior Tamil Nadu may largely remain dry.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain stable over the next two days. From April 3 onwards, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, with some areas recording temperatures about 2 degrees above normal later in the week.

In Chennai and its suburbs, partly cloudy skies are expected over the next two days. Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.