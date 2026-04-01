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Rosemont Media To Exhibit And Present At AACD's 2026 Annual Scientific Session In Aventura
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rosemont Media is pleased to announce its attendance at the 42nd Annual American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) Scientific Session, a premier event that brings together leading cosmetic dentists and industry professionals from around the world. Known for its commitment to advancing excellence in cosmetic dentistry, the AACD continues to set the standard for education, innovation, and collaboration within the field. This year's Scientific Session promises an engaging and comprehensive program designed to elevate clinical skills and practice growth.
The upcoming event will feature an impressive lineup of renowned speakers and dental professionals who will present on the latest techniques, technologies, and trends shaping modern cosmetic dentistry. Attendees can look forward to a wide range of lectures, hands-on workshops, and interactive learning opportunities tailored to enhance both clinical proficiency and patient outcomes. In addition, the Scientific Session offers invaluable networking opportunities, allowing dental professionals to connect with peers, thought leaders, and innovators in a collaborative and inspiring environment.
As part of the event's dynamic educational offerings, Keith Humes, CEO of Rosemont Media, will deliver a featured presentation on April 16 at 2:30 PM titled“The Future of Cosmetic Dentistry Marketing: Mastering SEO, Search, and AI.” His session will explore the rapidly evolving digital landscape and provide actionable insights into how practices can leverage generative engine optimization (GEO), other emerging AI technologies, and strategic online marketing to attract and retain patients in an increasingly competitive market.
Event and Lecture Details:
. Dates: April 16-18, 2026
. Location: JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180
. Rosemont Media Booth: #108
. Talk Title: The Future of Cosmetic Dentistry Marketing: Mastering SEO, Search, and AI.
. Talk Time: April 16 at 2:30 PM EDT
Rosemont Media has long been recognized as a leader in digital marketing for dental professionals, offering customized solutions that help practices grow their online presence and connect with their ideal audience. With extensive experience in dental website design, SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO) and social media marketing, the company remains at the forefront of innovation in dental marketing. By combining creative strategy with data-driven results, Rosemont Media empowers dentists to stay ahead in a constantly changing digital world.
Through its participation in the AACD Scientific Session, Rosemont Media reaffirms its commitment to supporting the cosmetic dentistry community-not only by providing cutting-edge marketing solutions, but also by contributing thought leadership that helps practices thrive both clinically and professionally.
To view the original source of this release, click here: /dentists-blog/rosemont-media-to-exhibit-and-present-at-aacds-2026-annual-scientific-session-in-aventura/
About Rosemont Media
Based in San Diego, Rosemont Media is a boutique dental digital marketing agency specializing in website design, search engine optimization, and social media marketing, among other services. For nearly 20 years, the company has helped dental professionals strengthen their online visibility and overall performance through strategic, results-driven marketing solutions.
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Rosemont Media
The upcoming event will feature an impressive lineup of renowned speakers and dental professionals who will present on the latest techniques, technologies, and trends shaping modern cosmetic dentistry. Attendees can look forward to a wide range of lectures, hands-on workshops, and interactive learning opportunities tailored to enhance both clinical proficiency and patient outcomes. In addition, the Scientific Session offers invaluable networking opportunities, allowing dental professionals to connect with peers, thought leaders, and innovators in a collaborative and inspiring environment.
As part of the event's dynamic educational offerings, Keith Humes, CEO of Rosemont Media, will deliver a featured presentation on April 16 at 2:30 PM titled“The Future of Cosmetic Dentistry Marketing: Mastering SEO, Search, and AI.” His session will explore the rapidly evolving digital landscape and provide actionable insights into how practices can leverage generative engine optimization (GEO), other emerging AI technologies, and strategic online marketing to attract and retain patients in an increasingly competitive market.
Event and Lecture Details:
. Dates: April 16-18, 2026
. Location: JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180
. Rosemont Media Booth: #108
. Talk Title: The Future of Cosmetic Dentistry Marketing: Mastering SEO, Search, and AI.
. Talk Time: April 16 at 2:30 PM EDT
Rosemont Media has long been recognized as a leader in digital marketing for dental professionals, offering customized solutions that help practices grow their online presence and connect with their ideal audience. With extensive experience in dental website design, SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO) and social media marketing, the company remains at the forefront of innovation in dental marketing. By combining creative strategy with data-driven results, Rosemont Media empowers dentists to stay ahead in a constantly changing digital world.
Through its participation in the AACD Scientific Session, Rosemont Media reaffirms its commitment to supporting the cosmetic dentistry community-not only by providing cutting-edge marketing solutions, but also by contributing thought leadership that helps practices thrive both clinically and professionally.
To view the original source of this release, click here: /dentists-blog/rosemont-media-to-exhibit-and-present-at-aacds-2026-annual-scientific-session-in-aventura/
About Rosemont Media
Based in San Diego, Rosemont Media is a boutique dental digital marketing agency specializing in website design, search engine optimization, and social media marketing, among other services. For nearly 20 years, the company has helped dental professionals strengthen their online visibility and overall performance through strategic, results-driven marketing solutions.
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Rosemont Media
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