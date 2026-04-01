Tamil Nadu Polls: MDMK To Contest All Four Allocated Seats On DMK's 'Rising Sun' Symbol

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 1 (IANS) In a significant development within the DMK-led alliance ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Wednesday announced that its candidates will contest all four constituencies allotted to the party under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) 'Rising Sun' symbol.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko made the announcement, signalling a strategic move aimed at strengthening alliance cohesion and maximising electoral prospects.

The constituencies allotted to the MDMK in the seat-sharing arrangement are Modakkurichi, Madurai South, Kadayanallur, and Sirkazhi (SC). The party has fielded Senthilnathan from Modakkurichi, Boominathan from Madurai South, Rajendran from Kadayanallur, and advocate R. Senthilselvan from the Sirkazhi constituency.

Earlier, there had been a deviation in the plan, with the MDMK indicating that it would contest the Sirkazhi (SC) seat using its own party symbol, while adopting the DMK's symbol in the remaining three constituencies.

However, the latest decision marks a shift towards complete uniformity, with all four candidates now set to contest under the DMK symbol.

Party sources suggest that the move is intended to present a unified electoral front and avoid confusion among voters, particularly in closely contested constituencies.

By using a single, widely recognised symbol across all seats, the alliance hopes to consolidate its vote base and enhance recall value among the electorate.

In a statement, the MDMK confirmed that Senthilselvan will contest from Sirkazhi (SC) under the 'Rising Sun' symbol too, as it reiterated its commitment to working in close coordination with alliance partners to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming polls.

The decision is also being viewed as a reflection of the growing synergy within the alliance, with smaller partners aligning more closely with the DMK's campaign strategy.

Political observers note that such moves could play a crucial role in tight electoral battles, where even marginal vote shifts can determine outcomes. With campaigning gathering momentum across the state, the MDMK's revised strategy underscores the importance of unity and clarity in alliance politics as parties gear up for a high-stakes electoral contest.