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Bus Service To Miami Stadium For The 2026 FIFA World Cup
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TransportAzumah will provide direct bus service from numerous Fort Lauderdale and Miami area hotels to Miami Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. An air-conditioned comfortable motorcoach will take you directly from your hotel to Miami Stadium and arrive at the stadium approximately 2 hours before kickoff. Buses will return to the hotel 1 hour after the game ends. All seats must be booked online at the FootyBus website and availability is very limited, so please book as soon as possible to guarantee your trip. Boarding will be limited to customers that already have a World Cup ticket.
Customers should not rely on rideshare vehicles as the demand will far exceed the number of cars available to go to Miami Stadium and they will be VERY EXPENSIVE.
HOTELS TO BE SERVICED BY MIAMI STADIUM BUSES
Newport Beachside
Hampton Inn & Suites Ft Lauderdale Airport/S Cruise Port
Courtyard Ft Lauderdale
AC Hotel by Marriott Ft Lauderdale Airport
Marriott Ft Lauderdale Airport
Four Points by Sheraton Ft Lauderdale Airport
Hyatt Place Plantation/Fort Lauderdale
Sonesta ES Suites Fort Lauderdale Plantation
Wyndham Garden Miami International Airport
Hyatt Place Miami Airport-West/Doral
Miami International Airport Hotel
Staybridge Suites Miami International Airport
Four Points by Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Airport/Cruise Port
Flow Fort Lauderdale Hotel
Spark by Hilton Miami Doral
SpringHill Suites Miami Doral
The Garden Hotel & Resort
YVE Hotel Miami
The Elser Hotel Miami
InterContinental Miami
Tru by Hilton Miami West Brickell
Holiday Inn Miami International Airport
Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center
Element Miami International Airport
Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta
Sonesta Miami Airport
Pullman Miami Airport Hotel
B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale Beach
Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach
Candlewood Suites Miami Intl Airport-36 St
Customers should not rely on rideshare vehicles as the demand will far exceed the number of cars available to go to Miami Stadium and they will be VERY EXPENSIVE.
HOTELS TO BE SERVICED BY MIAMI STADIUM BUSES
Newport Beachside
Hampton Inn & Suites Ft Lauderdale Airport/S Cruise Port
Courtyard Ft Lauderdale
AC Hotel by Marriott Ft Lauderdale Airport
Marriott Ft Lauderdale Airport
Four Points by Sheraton Ft Lauderdale Airport
Hyatt Place Plantation/Fort Lauderdale
Sonesta ES Suites Fort Lauderdale Plantation
Wyndham Garden Miami International Airport
Hyatt Place Miami Airport-West/Doral
Miami International Airport Hotel
Staybridge Suites Miami International Airport
Four Points by Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Airport/Cruise Port
Flow Fort Lauderdale Hotel
Spark by Hilton Miami Doral
SpringHill Suites Miami Doral
The Garden Hotel & Resort
YVE Hotel Miami
The Elser Hotel Miami
InterContinental Miami
Tru by Hilton Miami West Brickell
Holiday Inn Miami International Airport
Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center
Element Miami International Airport
Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta
Sonesta Miami Airport
Pullman Miami Airport Hotel
B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale Beach
Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach
Candlewood Suites Miami Intl Airport-36 St
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