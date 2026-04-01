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MARG LANGE SELECTED AS A TOP INFLUENTIAL LEADER BY IAOTP
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Marg Lange as a Top Influential Leader 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
With three decades of industry experience, Ms. Lange has firmly established herself as a respected expert and strategic leader in her field. A dynamic and results driven professional, she is a sought after Keynote Speaker and Australia's only Connector Coach, re igniting the importance of authentic human connection so businesses grow and employees remain engaged. Her mission is to help organizations connect more meaningfully to their markets while cultivating stronger, trust based relationships within their workplaces.
Through high impact speaking engagements and in house training programs, Ms. Lange equips leaders and teams with practical strategies to build relational intelligence, increase sales performance, strengthen collaboration, and drive sustainable growth. She audits team performance, provides strategic recommendations, and delivers tailored workshops built around individualized strategies that honor personality types and strengths.
Since being honored as Top Business Strategist in 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals, Marg has expanded her influence with a focused commitment to improving outcomes for younger generations. Her work reinforces that preparing Gen Z for the future requires a whole ecosystem approach spanning homes, schools, workplaces, and community systems.
Over the past year, she led Project Reboot, convening educators, researchers, and industry leaders to address digital overwhelm and youth disconnection. Despite sector wide engagement challenges, thirteen schools participated, with three committing immediately to pilot the initiative. The experience further strengthened her belief that meaningful reform requires persistence, trust building, and courageous early adopters.
As Founder and Director of Get the Lead, Marg advances a three pillar framework supporting young people across the environments that shape them most. The model equips families with evidence based emotional intelligence tools, supports schools in embedding wellbeing and future ready life skills, and partners with workplaces to cultivate adaptability and relational capability. Her formal training in the internationally recognized Tuning into Kids program further enhances her ability to support families using proven emotional coaching methodologies.
Her upcoming role with Smiling Mind as School Partnerships Lead reflects this preventative strategy, with a focus on expanding access to wellbeing programs for primary school students across Australia.
Ms. Lange's core areas of expertise include business development, relationship building, marketing strategy, coaching, customer engagement, lead generation, and sales performance.
Before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Marg earned her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics, Human Development and Nutrition from Victoria College Rusden Campus.
Throughout her illustrious career, she has received numerous awards and international recognition. In 2024, she was honored as Top Business Strategist by the International Association of Top Professionals and will also be considered for the Empowered Woman Award will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will receive the prestigious Top Influential Leader Award at IAOTP's annual awards gala, held at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.
Looking back, Ms. Lange attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family In the future, she remains committed to inspiring the next generation of leaders and influencing systems to create healthier, more connected futures.
For more information, please visit
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit:
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
With three decades of industry experience, Ms. Lange has firmly established herself as a respected expert and strategic leader in her field. A dynamic and results driven professional, she is a sought after Keynote Speaker and Australia's only Connector Coach, re igniting the importance of authentic human connection so businesses grow and employees remain engaged. Her mission is to help organizations connect more meaningfully to their markets while cultivating stronger, trust based relationships within their workplaces.
Through high impact speaking engagements and in house training programs, Ms. Lange equips leaders and teams with practical strategies to build relational intelligence, increase sales performance, strengthen collaboration, and drive sustainable growth. She audits team performance, provides strategic recommendations, and delivers tailored workshops built around individualized strategies that honor personality types and strengths.
Since being honored as Top Business Strategist in 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals, Marg has expanded her influence with a focused commitment to improving outcomes for younger generations. Her work reinforces that preparing Gen Z for the future requires a whole ecosystem approach spanning homes, schools, workplaces, and community systems.
Over the past year, she led Project Reboot, convening educators, researchers, and industry leaders to address digital overwhelm and youth disconnection. Despite sector wide engagement challenges, thirteen schools participated, with three committing immediately to pilot the initiative. The experience further strengthened her belief that meaningful reform requires persistence, trust building, and courageous early adopters.
As Founder and Director of Get the Lead, Marg advances a three pillar framework supporting young people across the environments that shape them most. The model equips families with evidence based emotional intelligence tools, supports schools in embedding wellbeing and future ready life skills, and partners with workplaces to cultivate adaptability and relational capability. Her formal training in the internationally recognized Tuning into Kids program further enhances her ability to support families using proven emotional coaching methodologies.
Her upcoming role with Smiling Mind as School Partnerships Lead reflects this preventative strategy, with a focus on expanding access to wellbeing programs for primary school students across Australia.
Ms. Lange's core areas of expertise include business development, relationship building, marketing strategy, coaching, customer engagement, lead generation, and sales performance.
Before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Marg earned her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics, Human Development and Nutrition from Victoria College Rusden Campus.
Throughout her illustrious career, she has received numerous awards and international recognition. In 2024, she was honored as Top Business Strategist by the International Association of Top Professionals and will also be considered for the Empowered Woman Award will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will receive the prestigious Top Influential Leader Award at IAOTP's annual awards gala, held at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.
Looking back, Ms. Lange attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family In the future, she remains committed to inspiring the next generation of leaders and influencing systems to create healthier, more connected futures.
For more information, please visit
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit:
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