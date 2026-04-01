U.S. Navy Veteran Joshua Dominic Prado Joins Hireclearedtalent To Strengthen Federal And Cleared Talent Hiring
Joshua brings over 15 years of experience in talent acquisition, diversity strategy, and workforce capacity modeling across Cloud and IT services, defense technology, and enterprise technology sectors. As a U.S. Navy veteran, he has also led initiatives focused on improving career access, workforce readiness, and long-term placement outcomes for transitioning service members and veterans.
His experience building and scaling high-performing teams positions him to support HireClearedTalent in expanding access to qualified, security-cleared talent while strengthening veteran representation in federal roles.
Built on 25+ years of federal recruiting experience, HireClearedTalent connects more than one million pre-vetted professionals holding TS/SCI, Top Secret, Secret, Public Trust, and Polygraph clearances with employers supporting federal programs. The platform provides a centralized environment where security-cleared professionals and hiring teams engage more efficiently, helping reduce hiring delays, improve role alignment, and control recruiting costs.
Addressing Talent Gaps in Federal Hiring
Federal hiring continues to face persistent challenges, including limited access to security-cleared professionals, long hiring cycles, and underutilization of experienced veteran talent. This appointment aligns with HireClearedTalent's mission to create more direct and efficient pathways between skilled professionals and mission-critical federal roles.
“The federal government needs the best talent our nation has to offer, and veterans represent an extraordinary, often underutilized resource,” said Joshua Dominic Prado.“I look forward to supporting HireClearedTalent in building more efficient and equitable pathways that connect skilled professionals with high-impact public service opportunities.”
Strengthening Veteran Employment Initiatives
Joshua has been widely recognized for his contributions to the veteran community and workforce development initiatives. His leadership and advocacy work have focused on improving career access, professional development, and long-term placement outcomes for transitioning service members and veterans.
His credentials include:
. 2021 Veteran of the Year (San Diego) for continuous military community support
. National Ambassador for US Veterans Magazine
. Leadership roles with American Latino Veterans Association and VBC National
. Military Relations/Strategic Partnerships at Western Governors University
. Membership Chair of the Veterans Employment Committee of San Diego County
Supporting the Evolving Federal Workforce
This appointment comes as HireClearedTalent continues to expand its platform to address talent shortages across federal agencies and contractors, with a focus on security-cleared roles and emerging technology domains. By combining a nationwide network of pre-vetted professionals with recruiter-led support and AI-driven matching, the platform enables faster and more precise hiring outcomes.
For Federal Employers & Contractors:
Post your cleared roles in under 2 minutes and start hiring faster: employer/register
Learn more: employers-why-choose-hireclearedtalent
For Security-Cleared Candidates:
Create your profile in under 2 minutes and get matched to relevant opportunities: jobsseekers/register
Learn more:
candidates-why-join-hireclearedtalent
More information about HireClearedTalent is available at: about-us
About HireClearedTalent
HireClearedTalent is a specialized job marketplace connecting security-cleared professionals with government contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses. The platform serves all security clearance levels from Public Trust through TS/SCI with polygraph. Built with 25+ years of federal recruiting experience, HireClearedTalent maintains a network of 1+ million security-cleared professionals and more than 100 experienced federal recruiters. Find more information at
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