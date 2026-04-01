Andhra Pradesh Launches Scheme For Free Electricity To Weavers​

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 1 (IANS) Fulfilling an election promise, the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday launched a free electricity scheme for weavers.​

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the initiative aims to provide financial relief and stability to lakhs of handloom weavers by reducing their electricity charges.​

Under the scheme, 200 units per month will be provided free of cost for handlooms, and 500 units per month will be provided free for power looms.​

The scheme is expected to benefit 93,000 handloom families and 11,488 power loom families.​

With the implementation of the scheme, handloom families will save around Rs 8,640 per year, while power loom units will save up to Rs 21,600 per year.​

The government will spend approximately Rs 150 crore annually on this scheme, the Chief Minister said.​

Addressing a public meeting in Nellore district, the Chief Minister explained that the government is striving to ensure the welfare of weavers and to foster the growth of the textile industry.​

He mentioned that a Thrift Fund with an outlay of Rs. 5 crores has been established for the welfare of handloom weavers, and that pensions are now being provided to them upon reaching the age of 55.​

The CM also announced that five handloom clusters would be launched under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission scheme.​

He distributed certificates for free electricity supply to the beneficiaries.​

At a time when electricity has become an essential input for weaving, dyeing and loom operations, this scheme is expected to act as a strong support system for the weaving community.​

The government claims to have taken several steps to revive the handloom sector, which had been under stress in recent years.​

It provides a 90 per cent subsidy on modern machinery and a 15 per cent subsidy on raw materials. It has also allocated Rs 10.44 crore for the development of small clusters.​

Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar recalled that the promise of free electricity was made by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to handloom weavers during the 'Yuva Galam' yatra.​

He said Lokesh witnessed firsthand the hardships faced by handloom weavers, and the promise he made to them was incorporated into the alliance's election manifesto.​

While fulfilling its promises one by one, the government is successfully restoring the electricity sector, which had been devastated during the previous administration under Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.​

The coalition government holds the distinction of having refrained from hiking electricity tariffs for the past 22 months, while simultaneously implementing "True-up" adjustments.​

Even as we rectify the damage inflicted during Jagan's tenure, we continue to provide subsidies to farmers, handloom weavers, the aquaculture sector, and barbershops, he said.​