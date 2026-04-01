Andhra Pradesh Launches Scheme For Free Electricity To Weavers
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the initiative aims to provide financial relief and stability to lakhs of handloom weavers by reducing their electricity charges.
Under the scheme, 200 units per month will be provided free of cost for handlooms, and 500 units per month will be provided free for power looms.
The scheme is expected to benefit 93,000 handloom families and 11,488 power loom families.
With the implementation of the scheme, handloom families will save around Rs 8,640 per year, while power loom units will save up to Rs 21,600 per year.
The government will spend approximately Rs 150 crore annually on this scheme, the Chief Minister said.
Addressing a public meeting in Nellore district, the Chief Minister explained that the government is striving to ensure the welfare of weavers and to foster the growth of the textile industry.
He mentioned that a Thrift Fund with an outlay of Rs. 5 crores has been established for the welfare of handloom weavers, and that pensions are now being provided to them upon reaching the age of 55.
The CM also announced that five handloom clusters would be launched under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission scheme.
He distributed certificates for free electricity supply to the beneficiaries.
At a time when electricity has become an essential input for weaving, dyeing and loom operations, this scheme is expected to act as a strong support system for the weaving community.
The government claims to have taken several steps to revive the handloom sector, which had been under stress in recent years.
It provides a 90 per cent subsidy on modern machinery and a 15 per cent subsidy on raw materials. It has also allocated Rs 10.44 crore for the development of small clusters.
Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar recalled that the promise of free electricity was made by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to handloom weavers during the 'Yuva Galam' yatra.
He said Lokesh witnessed firsthand the hardships faced by handloom weavers, and the promise he made to them was incorporated into the alliance's election manifesto.
While fulfilling its promises one by one, the government is successfully restoring the electricity sector, which had been devastated during the previous administration under Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.
The coalition government holds the distinction of having refrained from hiking electricity tariffs for the past 22 months, while simultaneously implementing "True-up" adjustments.
Even as we rectify the damage inflicted during Jagan's tenure, we continue to provide subsidies to farmers, handloom weavers, the aquaculture sector, and barbershops, he said.
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