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Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital As At March 31, 2026


2026-04-01 11:46:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
composing the share capital as at March 31, 2026

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, April 1, 2026

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights 1 Net total number of voting rights 2
March 31, 2026 37,117,772 37,117,772 37,064,515

Investor Relations Contact
... / + 33 1 30 23 42 64

1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment

  • GTT Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - March 2026

MENAFN01042026004107003653ID1110930862



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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