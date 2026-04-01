Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital As At March 31, 2026
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights 1
|Net total number of voting rights 2
|March 31, 2026
|37,117,772
|37,117,772
|37,064,515
Investor Relations Contact
... / + 33 1 30 23 42 64
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
Attachment
-
GTT Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - March 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment