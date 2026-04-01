Tejashwi Yadav Should Apologise For 'Poor State' Remarks: Umesh Kushwaha

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 1 (IANS) A political row has erupted after RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav described Bihar as a“poor state” during an election rally in Kerala, drawing sharp criticism from the Janata Dal (United).

JD(U) State President Umesh Kushwaha on Wednesday strongly objected to the remarks, calling them highly condemnable and shameful.

He said it was unfortunate that Bihar's Leader of the Opposition made such a statement on another state's soil, alleging that it undermines the dignity of Bihar and its people.

Kushwaha further alleged that Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly aligned himself with individuals and groups that, in his view, have tarnished Bihar's image.

He also referenced past political associations and accused him of harming the state's population's self-respect through such remarks.

“Before labelling Bihar a poor state, Tejashwi Yadav should introspect on the tenure of his parents. Before 2005, Bihar was often categorised as a 'BIMARU' state, but under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state has moved towards development and improved governance,” Kushwaha said.

Highlighting development indicators, he claimed that Bihar's growth rate has risen from 7.78 per cent in 2004–05 to around 13.09 per cent at present.

He also noted a significant increase in the state budget-from approximately Rs 23,000 crore in 2005 to over Rs 3.47 lakh crore today.

According to Kushwaha, per capita income has increased from Rs 7,449 in 2004-05 to Rs 69,321, while the poverty rate has declined from 54.40 per cent to 33.76 per cent in recent years.

He added that the literacy rate has improved from around 47 per cent to nearly 79 per cent.

The JD(U) leader also demanded an apology from Tejashwi Yadav, stating that the people of Bihar would not accept remarks that portray the state negatively.

The controversy stems from a speech delivered by Tejashwi Yadav in Ponnani, in Kerala's Malappuram district, where he said,“I hail from a state that is the poorest in the country. In terms of negative indicators such as education, healthcare, crime, corruption, and unemployment, Bihar ranks among the worst.”

He further added,“I wish for Bihar to one day become like Kerala. We take pride in the people of Kerala and the state itself,” while campaigning in support of a Left Democratic Front candidate.