IPL 2026: Just Unfortunate That Green Has Not Been Able To Bowl So Far, Says Nayar

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 1 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar said it was 'just unfortunate' that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has not been able to bowl so far in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), adding that the franchise's long-term plan was for him to be identified as a replacement for Andre Russell.

Green, purchased by KKR for a jaw-dropping Rs 25.2 crore at last year's IPL auction, didn't bowl an over in their season opening six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, with Cricket Australia (CA) confirming that his bowling duties are restricted at the moment due to a 'lower back injury' and can resume it after 10-12 days.

“There are things that sometimes are very unfortunate; it's not in your control, but that's the sport, and that's the beauty of the sport. So, we always consider best-case scenarios. Yes, you want back-ups; you pick players who do certain things.

“But when we went into the auction, very simple: if Russ wasn't there, who is the next best all-rounder that we felt in the world and could add a lot of value and could take that Russell legacy forward in a different role? We felt Cam Green could do that for us. It's just unfortunate that he's not been able to bowl so far,” said Nayar in the pre-match press conference, ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Nayar also said the franchise had considered injuries and fitness updates but ultimately invested in Green's overall skill set.“See, the idea of picking a player in an auction is not always very short-sighted. There is obviously a horizon. You look at what a player has done over a number of years and the skill set he possesses.

“The sport is interesting in that way, in that a lot of times you pick a player with certain prowess, and sometimes they may even do the skill you're talking about and not perform. But for us, Cameron Green, the cricketer and the all-rounder, was really important.

“You take a lot of things into consideration at times, whether there's an injury, fitness updates. But eventually, I think when the auction happens and when the tournament happens, it's not immediate.

“So whatever decision you make, you don't know what the future lies and what the future will hold. So in that aspect, we as a franchise always invest in the player and what the player at his best can bring to our table, and we know what Cam Green can do,” he elaborated.

Nayar further backed wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to come good, with him struggling to hit top form since the Super Eights of the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.“I honestly believe mentally he is in a very good space. Actually, in a better space than he's been in previous years in that regard. Is it his toughest challenge? I feel he's gone through a lot more than this.

“Yes, he's obviously accomplished a lot over the past year, which has increased expectations. Everyone always knew Varun Chakaravarthy was a terrific bowler, but the expectation attached has come from the kind of performances he's given for Team India. As a franchise, as the support staff, we back him. I don't think there's any issue.

“But yes, teams are playing him well. Doesn't mean he can't come back - it just means that it's another challenge in his life like he's had prior, and we are trying and we are hoping and in every way backing him, and I hope the fans and the world do too, for him to come back once again, either in this game or in the future. But it's inevitable that he will bounce back as he has in the past,” he concluded.