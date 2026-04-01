Hunton Celebrates 125 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Law Firm Focuses on the Future

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is proud to celebrate 125 years of legal excellence and outstanding client partnerships, inspired by the values that have shaped America.

“As we celebrate 125 years, we recommit to the core values that serve as our guiding principles: exceptional client service, commitment to our communities and our people, and delivering trusted world-class legal counsel,” said Managing Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth was formed in 2018 through the merger of two century-old firms, Hunton & Williams and Andrews Kurth Kenyon. The combination united a venerable East Coast legacy with a Texas-based energy-sector powerhouse. Today, Hunton is a leading global law firm with nearly 900 lawyers across the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The firm has built a broad range of market-leading capabilities, with special focus in the energy, technology, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries.

Hunton begins its new fiscal year by promoting 16 lawyers to partner across six practices. The new partners practice in the areas of capital finance and real estate, corporate, energy and infrastructure, labor and employment, litigation, and tax and ERISA. Their promotion reflects the firm's commitment to investing in talent to support client needs in its core industry sectors.

A defining element of the firm's culture is its longstanding dedication to pro bono legal service. During the fiscal year that just ended, Hunton's U.S. attorneys devoted significant time and effort to pro bono projects, underscoring the firm's belief that the practice of law is a service to society and that access to justice is a shared professional responsibility. The firm's pro bono work supports communities across the country, addressing housing, immigration, civil rights, and veterans' issues, among many others.

“Pro bono participation reflects who we are as a firm,” said

As Hunton looks to the future, it draws on its past. While new technologies emerge and change is the only constant, the firm remains dedicated to investing in its people, technology, and capabilities to deliver practical, business-focused solutions across complex transactional, litigation, and regulatory matters. Guided by its longstanding commitment to clients and communities, Hunton is poised to meet the challenges ahead and usher in its next era of legal excellence.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For 125 years, Hunton has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit hunton.

CONTACT: Jeremy Heallen Hunton (713) 220-3713...