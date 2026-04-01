403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Knecht Family Legacy Lives On As Next Generation Takes To The Water This Spring
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the 27th Annual Knecht Cup Regatta approaches – coming up on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 -- one of America's premier collegiate rowing events continues to celebrate not only elite competition on South Jersey's Cooper River, but also the enduring legacy of the family whose name defines the event.
The Knecht Cup Regatta honors the life and impact of William J.“Bill” Knecht -- Olympian, national champion, and visionary leader whose contributions to the sport of rowing helped shape the Cooper River into one of the nation's most respected racing venues. Alongside his wife, Ana Tamas Knecht, the family's passion for rowing has spanned generations, leaving an indelible mark on the sport both locally and nationally.
This spring, that legacy is entering a new and inspiring chapter.
As Regatta Director, Laura Knecht Blanche has guided the continued growth of the Knecht Cup into one of the largest collegiate regattas in the United States, attracting top men's and women's programs from across the country. Under her leadership, the event continues to evolve -- expanding its competitive offerings, enhancing the athlete and spectator experience, and strengthening its role as a cornerstone of the spring rowing calendar.
But beyond the regatta itself, the Knecht family story is now being written in real time on the water.
Laura's daughter, Ana Blanche, is already emerging as a young rower to watch at 13-years old, embracing the sport with a passion and determination that reflects her family's deep-rooted connection to rowing.
“I think I got into rowing because of my grandparents, but once I started, I just loved it,” said Ana.“Being out on the water feels like you're flying.”
That enthusiasm has quickly translated into commitment. Training nearly every day and competing against top young athletes, Ana has already experienced the thrill of racing on the Cooper River course home of the Knecht Cup. She competed in a U17 event at the Cooper Clash event on March 22nd.
“Racing on the Cooper River was really cool,” she said.“I've been there before for the Knecht Cup but being out on the course myself, it was a completely different experience.”
For Laura, watching her daughter take those strokes on the same waters shaped by her father is both powerful and deeply emotional.
“Seeing her out on the Cooper River is truly a surreal experience,” Blanche shared.“My parents would have been so proud. I felt their presence with us, but there's still something deeply moving about watching the next generation take to the water on the very course my father worked so hard to establish for future rowers. This emerging athlete on the Cooper is a piece of him.”
Ana's dedication and ambition are already evident. With aspirations to compete at the collegiate level -- and beyond – the eighth grader represents not only the future of the sport, but the continuation of a family tradition rooted in excellence.
“She's completely locked in,” Blanche added.“That kind of focus at her age is incredible to watch.”
Beyond competition, Ana also reflects the spirit of the Knecht Cup itself, where family, community, and rowing come together.
“When I'm out there, I feel like they're with me,” Ana said.“It's like I can just look up and feel that connection.”
Adding to that connection, Laura's three children – Ana, along with son William (11) and youngest daughter Olivia (9) -- Bill and Ana Knecht's grandchildren – have always been active participants in the Knecht Cup Regatta each year, assisting with race day operations and presenting trophies to winning crews, further strengthening the bond between past, present, and future generations of the sport.
Set for Saturday and Sunday, April 11 - 12, 2026, the 27th annual Knecht Cup Regatta will once again bring together thousands of athletes, coaches, and spectators for a weekend of high-level collegiate racing on the Cooper River, continuing a tradition built on excellence, community, and an enduring love of the sport.
About the Knecht Cup Regatta: The Knecht Cup Regatta is one of the largest collegiate rowing events in the United States, held annually on the Cooper River in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The regatta honors the legacy of Olympic gold medalist William J. Knecht, whose vision helped establish the Cooper River as a premier racing venue. Each year, the event attracts top collegiate programs from across the nation, showcasing elite competition while celebrating the rich history and future of rowing. Additional information is available at .
The Knecht Cup Regatta honors the life and impact of William J.“Bill” Knecht -- Olympian, national champion, and visionary leader whose contributions to the sport of rowing helped shape the Cooper River into one of the nation's most respected racing venues. Alongside his wife, Ana Tamas Knecht, the family's passion for rowing has spanned generations, leaving an indelible mark on the sport both locally and nationally.
This spring, that legacy is entering a new and inspiring chapter.
As Regatta Director, Laura Knecht Blanche has guided the continued growth of the Knecht Cup into one of the largest collegiate regattas in the United States, attracting top men's and women's programs from across the country. Under her leadership, the event continues to evolve -- expanding its competitive offerings, enhancing the athlete and spectator experience, and strengthening its role as a cornerstone of the spring rowing calendar.
But beyond the regatta itself, the Knecht family story is now being written in real time on the water.
Laura's daughter, Ana Blanche, is already emerging as a young rower to watch at 13-years old, embracing the sport with a passion and determination that reflects her family's deep-rooted connection to rowing.
“I think I got into rowing because of my grandparents, but once I started, I just loved it,” said Ana.“Being out on the water feels like you're flying.”
That enthusiasm has quickly translated into commitment. Training nearly every day and competing against top young athletes, Ana has already experienced the thrill of racing on the Cooper River course home of the Knecht Cup. She competed in a U17 event at the Cooper Clash event on March 22nd.
“Racing on the Cooper River was really cool,” she said.“I've been there before for the Knecht Cup but being out on the course myself, it was a completely different experience.”
For Laura, watching her daughter take those strokes on the same waters shaped by her father is both powerful and deeply emotional.
“Seeing her out on the Cooper River is truly a surreal experience,” Blanche shared.“My parents would have been so proud. I felt their presence with us, but there's still something deeply moving about watching the next generation take to the water on the very course my father worked so hard to establish for future rowers. This emerging athlete on the Cooper is a piece of him.”
Ana's dedication and ambition are already evident. With aspirations to compete at the collegiate level -- and beyond – the eighth grader represents not only the future of the sport, but the continuation of a family tradition rooted in excellence.
“She's completely locked in,” Blanche added.“That kind of focus at her age is incredible to watch.”
Beyond competition, Ana also reflects the spirit of the Knecht Cup itself, where family, community, and rowing come together.
“When I'm out there, I feel like they're with me,” Ana said.“It's like I can just look up and feel that connection.”
Adding to that connection, Laura's three children – Ana, along with son William (11) and youngest daughter Olivia (9) -- Bill and Ana Knecht's grandchildren – have always been active participants in the Knecht Cup Regatta each year, assisting with race day operations and presenting trophies to winning crews, further strengthening the bond between past, present, and future generations of the sport.
Set for Saturday and Sunday, April 11 - 12, 2026, the 27th annual Knecht Cup Regatta will once again bring together thousands of athletes, coaches, and spectators for a weekend of high-level collegiate racing on the Cooper River, continuing a tradition built on excellence, community, and an enduring love of the sport.
About the Knecht Cup Regatta: The Knecht Cup Regatta is one of the largest collegiate rowing events in the United States, held annually on the Cooper River in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The regatta honors the legacy of Olympic gold medalist William J. Knecht, whose vision helped establish the Cooper River as a premier racing venue. Each year, the event attracts top collegiate programs from across the nation, showcasing elite competition while celebrating the rich history and future of rowing. Additional information is available at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment