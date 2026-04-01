Wheaton, IL Family Attorneys Chris Zaruba And Justin Smit Establish Smit Zaruba, P.C.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Attorneys Justin Smit and Chris Zaruba are proud to announce the establishment of Smit Zaruba, P.C., their new family law firm based in Wheaton, IL. Their background in litigation and family law makes them highly qualified to guide clients through complex and sensitive legal issues.

Attorney Justin Smit was admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 1998 and remains a member in good standing with the family law sections of both the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) and the DuPage County Bar Association (DCBA). Attorney Smit has been recognized as a Super Lawyer, an honor awarded to only the top five percent of attorneys, reflecting his professional accomplishments and standing within the legal community.

Attorney Chris Zaruba was admitted to legal practice in 2009 and began his career as an Assistant State's Attorney at the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Mr. Zaruba has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star, a distinction recognizing outstanding attorneys early in their careers.

Together, Attorneys Justin Smit and Chris Zaruba bring a wealth of legal knowledge and practical courtroom experience to Smit Zaruba, P.C., allowing them to provide thoughtful, effective representation tailored to each client's unique circumstances. With over 45 years of combined experience, the firm is well-equipped to represent clients from different backgrounds, providing strong representation in contested and uncontested cases.

About Smit Zaruba, P.C.

At Smit Zaruba, P.C., we represent clients throughout the greater Chicago suburbs in issues of divorce and family law. Our firm handles a wide range of matters, including high-asset divorce, child custody disputes, post-judgment enforcement actions, and other complex family law concerns.

Our attorneys are committed to delivering strategic legal guidance while helping clients navigate challenging personal situations. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, call our office at 630-480-7600 or visit today.

