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Urologic Surgeon Dr. David Samadi Highlights SMART Robotic Surgery & New Book
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. David B. Samadi, a board-certified urologic oncologist and the Director of Men's Health at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island, is expanding his patient advocacy efforts by highlighting his proprietary SMART surgical technique alongside his comprehensive patient guide, Prostate Cancer Now What?.
With decades of experience in the field, Dr. Samadi has performed over 10,000 robotic prostate surgeries. His practice focuses heavily on individualized, hands-on care, moving away from fragmented surgical approaches. To achieve this, he developed the SMART (Samadi Modified Advanced Robotic Treatment) technique.
Unlike standard procedures, the SMART approach is completely managed by Dr. Samadi from the initial consultation through the entire operation and post-operative recovery. The technique is specifically engineered to safely remove the cancerous prostate while maximizing the preservation of the surrounding nerves responsible for urinary continence and sexual function.
"When a patient first hears the words 'prostate cancer,' the immediate reaction is often panic and confusion," said Dr. Samadi. "The goal of our practice is to eliminate that uncertainty. Patients need to know exactly who is operating on them, what the procedure entails, and what their life will look like after surgery. The SMART technique allows us to provide a highly targeted, personalized surgical experience."
To bridge the gap between medical terminology and patient understanding, Dr. Samadi also authored Prostate Cancer Now What?. The book is designed to serve as a practical roadmap for newly diagnosed men and their families. It breaks down complex topics such as how to interpret PSA levels, understanding biopsy Gleason scores, and evaluating the pros and cons of different treatment pathways.
By combining direct, specialized surgical care with accessible educational resources, Dr. Samadi aims to give men the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health without feeling rushed or overwhelmed by the medical system.
Prostate Cancer Now What? is currently available at major retailers and online. Patients seeking more information about the SMART robotic surgery technique or looking to request a private case review can contact Dr. Samadi's New York office directly.
About Dr. David B. Samadi:
Dr. David B. Samadi is a globally recognized urologic oncologist specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. He is a pioneer in robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomies.
Media Contact:
Media Relations
Robotic Oncology
...
212-365-5000
With decades of experience in the field, Dr. Samadi has performed over 10,000 robotic prostate surgeries. His practice focuses heavily on individualized, hands-on care, moving away from fragmented surgical approaches. To achieve this, he developed the SMART (Samadi Modified Advanced Robotic Treatment) technique.
Unlike standard procedures, the SMART approach is completely managed by Dr. Samadi from the initial consultation through the entire operation and post-operative recovery. The technique is specifically engineered to safely remove the cancerous prostate while maximizing the preservation of the surrounding nerves responsible for urinary continence and sexual function.
"When a patient first hears the words 'prostate cancer,' the immediate reaction is often panic and confusion," said Dr. Samadi. "The goal of our practice is to eliminate that uncertainty. Patients need to know exactly who is operating on them, what the procedure entails, and what their life will look like after surgery. The SMART technique allows us to provide a highly targeted, personalized surgical experience."
To bridge the gap between medical terminology and patient understanding, Dr. Samadi also authored Prostate Cancer Now What?. The book is designed to serve as a practical roadmap for newly diagnosed men and their families. It breaks down complex topics such as how to interpret PSA levels, understanding biopsy Gleason scores, and evaluating the pros and cons of different treatment pathways.
By combining direct, specialized surgical care with accessible educational resources, Dr. Samadi aims to give men the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health without feeling rushed or overwhelmed by the medical system.
Prostate Cancer Now What? is currently available at major retailers and online. Patients seeking more information about the SMART robotic surgery technique or looking to request a private case review can contact Dr. Samadi's New York office directly.
About Dr. David B. Samadi:
Dr. David B. Samadi is a globally recognized urologic oncologist specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. He is a pioneer in robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomies.
Media Contact:
Media Relations
Robotic Oncology
...
212-365-5000
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